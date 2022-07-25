Messy rumors. Elon Musk has denied having an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the estranged wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin. Find out about the affair allegations, Musk’s response, Shanahans’ net worth and more.

What Are the Allegations That Elon Musk Had An Affair With Nicole Shanahan?

On July 24, The Wall Street Journal published a story claiming that Musk had an affair with Shanahan during her marriage to Brin in December 2021.

The alleged affair is believed to have taken place when both Musk and Shanahan attended the Art Basel in Miami from December 2 until December 4.

According to the outlet, Shanahan and Brin were having problems in their marriage during the time of the alleged affair due to the stress of COVID-19.

Brin – who used to be friends with Musk – filed for divorce from Shanahan in January 2022, citing irreconcilable differences in court documents filed in California viewed by The Journal. The publication claimed he filed for divorce several weeks after discovering the affair. The official date of their separation was listed as December 15.

How Did Elon Musk Respond to Rumors That He Had An Affair With Nicole Shanahan?

On July 24, Musk took to Twitter to shut down the cheating rumors.

“The character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-burgers,” the Tesla founder wrote via Twitter. “I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans.”

“None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!” he added of the report.

Musk also denied the claims when responding to an article that claimed he and Brin are no longer friends due to the alleged affair.

“This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!” he wrote. “I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

Who is Nicole Shanahan?

Despite being best known for her marriage to Brin, Shanahan has worked hard to make a name of her own.

In addition to working as a lawyer, the California resident established the Bia-Echo Foundation and the legal technology company ClearAccessIP.

Shanahan married Brin in 2018, while the pair share a 4-year-old daughter.

What Is Sergey Brin’s Net Worth?

The Russia native has an impressive net worth of $94.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, The Ancestory reported that Shanahan has a net worth of $70 million.

Sources told The Journal that Shanahan is now seeking $1 billion in her divorce from Brin, which is just a fraction of his $95 billion wealth. However, the request is allegedly more than she is entitled to under the conditions of their prenup.

Shanahan is allegedly arguing that the eighth richest man in the world forced her to sign the prenup under duress while she was pregnant.