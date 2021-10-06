In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

EasyStandard Reviews: Premium Quality Essentials That Won’t Break the Bank

Finding the perfect tee to throw on under your flannel or jacket can be difficult. While the men’s section is filled with the beloved plain white tee that goes with pretty much anything, women’s shirts are often uncomfortable or don’t boost your confidence the way you’d like.

EasyStandard provides a solution to women’s shirt challenges by creating the perfect essential pieces for every woman. The best part? EasyStandard priced these wardrobe essentials at 25-40% lower than competitors without compromising on quality, so you can complete your wardrobe with high quality, long lasting pieces without spending your whole paycheck!

Making Luxury the Standard

EasyStandard believes all women deserve to wear high-quality items. By embarking on a journey to create the perfect basic tee, they realized they could create a whole line of elevated essentials using the best fabrics. These clothes are meant to be worn by women of all shapes thanks to EasyStandard’s range of inclusive sizes from XS to 3X.

Another reason to adore EasyStandard’s clothes is that they are all named after inspiring real-life women! You can click on any item and meet the woman it’s named for and hear her story. The brand also uses real women — not just mannequins — in the studio so the design crew can understand what their clothes will look and feel like, making the clothing even more well-suited for women’s bodies.

The Magic’s in the Fabric

We all know the frustrating moment when you’ve washed your favorite t-shirt one too many times and you have to throw it out. Over time, you wash and wear your favorite clothes to the point that the fabric thins out and develops holes. It’s so defeating, and you love the washed and worn look that the pants have taken on over the years.

EasyStandard uses materials like 100% cotton jersey or cotton french terry to reduce the pesky pilling that happens with cheaper materials. And all their items are backed by their 100 wash guarantee, so if it doesn’t hold up in the wash you can get your money back.

Your items will last longer while still giving you that worn-in look you love because EasyStandard cares about your product lasting. Get in those years of wear without worrying about shrinkage or any other washing disaster. The magic is in the fabric.

EasyStandard also uses amazing fabrics for their more fitted pieces. The modal cotton blend used has a kiss of spandex, so it will hug your curves beautifully. The Supima used for their ribbed tanks has a super-soft feel and lasts a long time.

Stock Up and Save With Bundles

You know what they say: If you love something, buy two of it. If you already know what you want or found an item you can’t live without, EasyStandard has a way to get your faves for less!

You can buy bundles of three of your chosen item in different colors and get 15% off. There is no better way to stock your drawers with essentials than to buy in bulk.

By purchasing these items as a bundle, you can save money to buy something special for yourself. When you no longer have to pay top dollar for your everyday essentials, you can splurge on something you’ve been wishing for. Also, having multiple of the same item saves you time trying to find a shirt that matches those funky pants you were planning to wear.

Everybody’s Favorite Tee

The clothing item that started it all: the plain white tee. Your t-shirt drawer does not have to contain $5 shirts from 10 years ago.

Upgrade your everyday essentials to high-end comfort. Made with 100% cotton jersey, these relaxed fit tees have a beautiful drape to them and they’re so soft you feel like you’re wrapped in a cloud. The versatility of a basic tee is unmatched, and adding extreme comfort is just a bonus. This understated classic will surely become part of your favorite look, and you will find yourself looking for excuses to wear this heavenly shirt.

Show Us Those Muscles

Finally, a tank you can wear to work or to the gym — or both! This flowy muscle tank is loose in all of the right places, stylish without being too flashy. It’s an elegant item to have in your closet for just about anything.

Throw this tank on with some leggings for a perfect yoga outfit, or try it with jeans and a blazer for a chic work ensemble. Either way, you are going to love the comfy, loose fit, and high-quality fabric that gets you through the day.

Invest In Affordable (and Adorable) Matching Sets

Matching sets are a great way to throw on a casual yet cohesive look without much effort. They can be worn while lounging around the house or headed to the airport for your next vacation. Either way, you are guaranteed a comfortable, functional fit.

Try this pullover from EasyStandard, made from 100% cotton french terry for a little bit of home wherever you wear it. When you pair it with the Amy French Terry Shorts, you’ll have a comfy, cute matching set you’ll never want to take off.

Say goodbye to having to sacrifice quality for the price and say hello to your new standard of living. Matching sets are great to have in your closet, as you can wear the pieces separately or together for two different vibes! With EasyStandard, you don’t have to settle or bargain. Dreams do come true.

Find Comfortable, Relaxed Dresses for Everyday Use

What’s great about EasyStandard is they sell the essentials you reach for time and time again. You can fit these pieces into any style you want, so they fit in absolutely everyone’s wardrobe.

When you throw on a t-shirt dress, you can accessorize with an oversized jacket, boots, sneakers — you name it. An oversized t-shirt dress is a comfy casual twist on your usual casual attire. The side slits at the hem give it a sexy silhouette that can be dressed up or down.

Whether you’re in the workplace or going our for happy hour, EasyStandard’s dresses fit any occasion. The 100% cotton jersey fabric is super light, so there is no sweating issue or discomfort throughout your day. If you feel almost as if there’s nothing on, you know this dress is doing its job.

These Comfortable Terry Bottoms Are Perfect For a Relaxed Day

Being a woman means being able to go from task to task without much thought. These french terry bottoms offered by EasyStandard are perfect for the everyday woman. Whether you choose a flare crop or a jogger, they all come with pockets and extreme levels of comfort.

These bottoms are great essentials for wearing around the house lounging or picking the kids up from school. From nap time to coffee with the gals, every woman deserves to feel comfortable just living her life.

Women’s clothing can feel restrictive and, if not designed correctly for their bodies, extremely uncomfortable. EasyStandard lifts that weight off your shoulders because women need their basic clothing essentials to be there for them when they need it.

EasyStandard Has Rewards That You Can’t Beat

The more you purchase from EasyStandard, the more money you get off on your future purchases. With their EasyInsider program, this company offers a points system that rewards you with cash toward future purchases.

All you need to do is continue to interact with the website and purchase items, and you are on the way to earning money off your next purchase! That’s like a free t-shirt for your next shopping haul.

Another great part about their rewards program is that you have the option of donating your points through the EasyGiving charitable giving program. If that wasn’t enough, they offer free shipping on orders over $70, early access to discounts for EasyInsiders, and exclusive rewards as you move up the membership program ranks.

Summary

EasyStandard is a great place to start shoring up your wardrobe with quality pieces made to last. Finding items that feel luxurious and don’t cost a fortune can be a struggle, but look no further. There are plenty of affordable options that are long-lasting and make you look and feel great. Plus with free shipping over $70 and always free returns you can try these products out risk free!