Fans are convinced Drake is trolling enemy Kanye West by using a lookalike of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian as the cover art for his new single, “Search & Rescue,” and using a sound drop of the SKIMS founder talking about their divorce during the song.

Drake, 36, announced via Instagram on Thursday, April 6, “SEARCH & RESCUE OUT AT MIDNIGHT ON ALL PLATFORMS.” The art for the song showed him and a woman in motorcycle helmets with just their eyes showing. His partner in the picture had the exact same brown eyes and brows that Kim is known for. The woman also flashed a two finger “V” sign with perfectly manicured hands, which The Kardashians star loves to do in her own photos.

The “Hotline Bling” singer also seemed to lift the cover art idea directly off of a photo Kim posted to her Instagram page on April 4, showing her in a helmet with just her eyes showing as she was about to go on a go-karting adventure while on vacation in Tokyo.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She captioned the shot, “Fast & Furious,” and a Drake’s fans bombarded the photo with comments. “Who is here after seeing Drake’s single cover pic?” one person wrote, while another added, “This Drake single cover [sic].” Another poster referred to a man standing behind Kim whose face was obscured by a helmet and asked, “Is that @champagnepapi behind you?” while numerous people simply commented, “Search & Rescue.”

Kim’s voice also appears in a drop on the song, where she talks about her divorce from Kanye. “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” she’s heard saying, as the line came during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 2021 series finale.

Rumors that Drake and Kanye’s feud stemmed over a reported hookup with Kim date back years. In 2018 during an “Everyday Struggle” interview with Complex, DJ Akademiks and Nick Cannon discussed the possibility.

“I think Drake smashed Kim K,” Akademiks said while Nick added, “That ain’t that far off of a concept.” Kim even chimed in on the rumor, commenting on a Shade Room Instagram post about the story, writing, “Never happened. End of story.”

Kanye later hinted that Drake hooked up with Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner. In an October 2022 appearance on “Drink Champs” podcast, the rapper explained the meaning behind his cryptic Instagram post, “Drizzy will f–k ya baby mama’s mama.” Kanye brought up Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, and said, “You know what it mean. Ay, Corey, you know what it mean [sic].” Kris has never responded to Kanye’s claims.