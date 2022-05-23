Trouble in paradise? Fans think Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have called it quits after nearly four years together.

While Florence, 26, and Zach, 47, were first romantically linked in 2018, the pair have made an active effort to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Scroll down for everything we know about their relationship and if they are still together.

Are Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Still Together?

The Little Women actress sparked split rumors on Monday, May 23, when photos surfaced of her getting cozy with Will Poulter. In pictures taken from their recent trip to Ibiza with friends, the actors looked comfortable together as they soaked up the sun.

Florence stunned in a tiny blue bikini, while Will, 29, kept cool in black swim trunks. The former Midsommar costars got close while spending time in the water, while Florence couldn’t seem to keep her hands off Will as she helped apply sunscreen onto his back.

Shortly after The Daily Mail shared the photos, fans rushed to Twitter to wonder if the trip indicates that things are done between Florence and Zach. “They’ve been all over each other in all the ibiza pics,” one person wrote about Florence and Will in response to the photos.

“Seems Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are no longer together,” another Twitter user wrote. A following fan added, “HOLD ON WHEN DID FLORENCE AND ZACH BREAK UP?”

Reps for Florence, Zach and Will did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

What Has Florence Said About Her Relationship With Zach?

If Zach and Florence really called it quits, it’s possible that neither star would publicly address the breakup.

The pair began posting photos with each other on Instagram in 2019, but neither officially spoke about their relationship until late December of that year when Florence defended their romance by clapping back at a rude comment.

“First pit-stop, matzo ball soup. #curingjetlag101,” the Lady Macbeth actress captioned a photo of herself outside of Greenblatt’s Deli in Los Angeles. After the Scrubs alum reacted with a prince emoji, a user replied to Zach, “You’re 44 years old.” Florence then quickly shut down the hate, writing, “and yet he got it,” with an OK hand emoji.

The Black Widow actress continued to become more open with their romance as the years passed. “I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to,” Florence said during an interview with Elle U.K. in May 2021. “I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.”

She also admitted Zach may not be who fans “expected” her to fall in love with while speaking to The Sunday Times in June 2021.

“It’s my life, and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!” the Academy Award winner said. “It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and s—t on it.”

“That’s so not my nature — to go and bully for the sake of bullying,” Florence continued. “It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past ten years of social media. The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place, they want to see nice things. They want to be inspired and they want to be happy. I don’t mind you not liking me, that’s absolutely fine. In which case don’t follow me.”

More recently, Florence wished Zach a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post in April 2022. “Happy Birthday Zachary,” she captioned three photos via her Instagram Story of the Wish I Was Here actor with the couple’s rescue pup Billie.