Say it ain’t so! Dancing With the Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have sparked breakup speculation, and many fans are wondering: Did they split? Keep reading for everything we know.

Did Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Split?

Rumors that the couple is on the rocks have been swirling for months. Emma’s birthday tribute to her husband, 38, in May seemed to convince fans they had split because it was too “generic.”

“Happy birthday @sashafarber1!!! What a special one you are, no doubt about that,” Emma, 33, captioned a photo of Sasha holding a coffee via Instagram. “Thank you for all that you do and all that you are. You are so loved — loved by everyone — and you deserve the best always. You’re always there for everyone, doing everything to make other people happy. Even when theres a lot going on. I wish you everything that your heart desires! Here to cheer you on no matter what!! Everyone wish Sash a happy birthday!!!!!”

Shutterstock

Users couldn’t help but notice Emma opted to say the dancer was “loved by everyone” instead of saying, “I love you,” especially considering she gushed over how much she “adored” her husband in the birthday tribute for him in 2021. In addition, “here to cheer you on,” seemed like something a friend would say versus a spouse.

They reunited after choreographing a dance together for So You Think You Can Dance in July. Although Emma was still wearing a ring on her left hand, some speculated that it looked more like a fashion ring than her regular wedding band.

Another clue is that Sasha was noticeably absent from DWTS pro Brandon Armstrong’s wedding to Brylee Ivers on July 30. Emma attended and appeared to hang out with her gal pals.

On August 2, Sasha posted about going to an open house via his Instagram Stories, leading followers to believe he’s looking to move. His and Emma’s shared home has not been listed for sale … yet.

Are Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Getting Divorced?

Emma and Sasha have not publicly announced their split and have yet to legally file for divorce at the time of publication.

The duo met in 2009 while appearing in the Broadway and West End productions of Burn the Floor. Their relationship turned romantic two years later when they began dating in 2011.

They had a brief split in 2014 but assured fans at the time that they’d always be “best friends,” but they were back together one year later. They got married in Los Angeles in March 2018.

Do Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Have Kids?

They do not have any children together, and Emma admitted to Us Weekly in July 2021 that she wasn’t quite ready for babies.

“I’m a baby myself a lot,” the England native confessed. “I feel like I’m 32, so definitely I could be thinking about it, but I just still feel like I’m not quite that age yet. There’s a lot of women that feel like that. I don’t know if it’s just [because] I’m so involved in my career.”