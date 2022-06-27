Did Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Get Back Together? See the Clues Following Their Shocking Split

For a couple who has broken up, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker sure seem like they are still going strong with the amount of support they’ve been showing each other, leading to speculation they’re already back together.

“Kendall and Devin were at Soho Housein a small area on the second floor. I didn’t see them making out, but they looked very cozy,” a source tells Life & Style of the former pair’s outing in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26. “There were some other people in the area too. Everyone was having fun!” Is Kendall Jenner Still Dating Devin Booker? Updates

Paparazzi captured photos of the two on the patio of SoHo House Malibu having some quality one-on-one time, smiling and looking incredibly friendly. Kendall, 26, even showed Devin, 25, something on her phone which caused the pair to laugh.

Ever since a source exclusively told Life & Style on June 22 “that they’ve been apart for a week or two now,” and that the two are “taking space to work on their own lives at the moment,” Kendall and Devin are still giving public signs of support and adoration.

The model shared a racy photo of her sunbathing nude on June 26 via Instagram and Devin gave it a like. The same day, the brunette beauty liked an Instagram snapshot of the Phoenix Suns star when he posted a picture of him on the pitcher’s mound at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ stadium, writing in the caption, “at the park.”

Kendall and Devin still follow each other on Instagram, which is always a sure sign that things are still smooth and friendly even if they’re taking a temporary break from their romance.

The twosome’s last official outing as a couple came during a trip to Portofino, Italy, for her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s May wedding to Travis Barker. Kendall and Devin’s relationship appeared solid while they held hands lovingly, as he was her plus-one at such a major family event.

But there were questions about the state of their romance when on June 12, neither Devin nor Kendall shared any posts recognizing their two-year dating anniversary. The year prior, they each shared loving photos together marking the occasion. Less than two weeks later, the news surfaced that they had called a time out on their relationship.

