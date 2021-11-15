Drama between DaniLeigh and DaBaby (real name: Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) reached a boiling point after the “Suge” rapper went on Instagram Live during an argument between them.

The viral video showed them in a verbal dispute on Sunday, November 14, while DaniLeigh, 26, was feeding their 3-month-old daughter, whom they welcomed together in August. DaBaby, 29, wanted DaniLeigh to leave his home in Los Angeles, California, and was seen calling the police on the “Cravin” performer.

“He wants me to get out of his house,” she said in her own video on Instagram Live amid their rift at his L.A. home. “It’s so unfair this situation because this whole time I’ve been nothing but straight with this man and tried, tried, tried. Nothing but genuine pure love for this man from the jump.”

After the drama made its rounds on social media, DaBaby shared a statement addressing their dispute in an effort to explain why he went on IG Live. The “BOP” performer claimed he wanted to remove himself from the “hostile” situation, stating it saddens him because they still have a “queen to raise.”

“Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme [and] a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I done been beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of them fatal love attraction type girls,” the Ohio native continued, adding that he wouldn’t be pressing any charges. “[I] just want her peacefully removed.”

Afterward, DaniLeigh replied with a separate statement sharing her side of the story, claiming they have been living together for the past three months and alleging the dispute between them started at random after she cooked him dinner.

“This man is mad [because] I had a Plan B sent to his condo,” she alleged. “He prob want me out so he can f–k on his baby [mother] and other hoes who been known we been together this whole time. While I just had my first child … this all goes to say that this man is a f–king coward,” she continued. “Damn, I really shoulda just listened to the cap ass internet about this man. Ima learn and Ima grow … but this right here ain’t it.”

On Monday, November 15, the drama ignited between them again when DaBaby claimed that he and DaniLeigh were never in a relationship.

“Ain’t never been my girl. It’s my side [chick],” he said repeatedly as DaniLeigh claimed he was lying.

DaniLeigh followed up with several pics and videos of them together over the years, sharing one clip showing DaBaby telling her he loves her.

The two were first linked in 2020 after DaBaby featured DaniLeigh in his music video for “Levi High.”