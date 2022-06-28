Dakota Johnson made a rare comment about her longtime boyfriend, Chris Martin, who she has privately been dating for more than four years.

Dakota, 32, gave insight into why she and Chris, 45, have chosen to keep their romance out of the spotlight while gracing the cover of Vanity Fair’s July/August 2022 issue. She ​​explained there are many factors as to why she values their privacy, including them having a blended family and her upbringing as the child of two celebrities.

“Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family,” the Fifty Shades of Grey actress told the outlet.

She is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Meanwhile, Chris shares two kids, Apple and Moses, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. The exes tied the knot in 2003 and their divorce was finalized in 2016. Despite splitting up, Chris and Gwyneth appear to be on good terms as they coparent their kids.

Mega Agency

Also during the interview, Dakota discussed how being raised with seven siblings impacted how she wants kids – possibly Apple, 18, and Moses, 16 – to grow up today. “We were all cool. Obviously, there were times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don’t want that in my life,” she said. “I don’t want any kids to experience anything like that. It’s better to be kind, and it’s also really nice that everybody actually really loves each other and has each other’s backs.”

While they have been in a relationship for years, the How to Be Single actress and Coldplay lead singer rarely make public appearances and have never walked a red carpet together.

The pair began dating in October 2017. They remained mostly silent when it came to their relationship, though Dakota admitted in a September 2018 interview with Tatler magazine that she was “very happy” with the dad of two.

They briefly split in June 2019, though Dakota and Chris rekindled their relationship and have been going strong ever since.

In August 2019, a source told Us Weekly that Gwyneth, 49, was responsible for Dakota and Chris getting back together. “Gwyneth is the one that pushed them to do it,” the insider said.