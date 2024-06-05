Amy Duggar’s husband, Dillon King, is experiencing major legal troubles! The patriarch’s Arkansas restaurant, Wellington’s Restaurant and Cigar Bar, was sued for $86,000 in back rent.

According to legal documents viewed by In Touch, Winston Holdings, an LLC made up of King and partners Flint Boyce and Cory Gayer, was sued by Hillcrest Holdings on January 3. The lawsuit alleged that Winston Holdings signed a lease from September 2018 through December 2023 and “failed to make the required monthly rent payments” after June 2023.

“Boyce, Gayer, and King personally guaranteed WH’s performance of all its obligations under the lease,” the lawsuit claimed. “The defendant’s breach of contract has caused recoverable damages to the plaintiff in an amount to be proven at trial for all unpaid rent since June 2023, plus late fees.” The trial is set for June 24 through the Circuit Court of Benton County.

“Wherefore, the plaintiff prays for a judgment against the defendants for breach of contract in an amount to be proven at trial with said amount to exceed the amount required to invoke the diversity jurisdiction of federal courts plus costs, interest and attorney’s fees,” the filing concluded.

As of publication, Wellington’s Restaurant in Springdale, Arkansas, is listed as “permanently closed” on Google. Dillon hasn’t promoted the restaurant via his social media channels since January 2023. Meanwhile, the business’ official account has not shared a post since April, noting they were closed on April 1.

In the midst of their financial issues, Amy, 37, has gotten criticism from fans for running an Instagram account for her 4-year-old Daxton King. In addition to running the influencer account, which boasts more than 10K followers, the reality TV star’s son is also modeling to earn extra cash.

“@daxrking is killing his photo shoots!!!” the proud father shared a still from a professional photography session on February 4.

Daxton has seemingly found success as cousins Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard shared that their sons spotted Daxton on marketing materials while in their local grocery store.

“The boys were excited to find their cousin @daxrking on the Sam Club’s swing advertisement,” the Counting the Cost author wrote.

Amy is known for her relationship with the Duggar family as she is the niece of Jim Bob Duggar. TLC followed the large family on the 19 Kids and Counting franchise and Amy was known as the rebellious family member — compared to the fundamentalist family. Amy married Dillon in 2015 and the pair were featured on WETV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2017.