Getting dressed can be tricky in any season, but especially during the winter months. The weather is often up and down thanks to chilly temps and snow (look at your window right now!). Of course, warmth and protection from the elements takes top priority — but styling adorable outfits comes immediately afterward. Thankfully, sweater dresses are the ideal garments to suit a slew of situations. They’re warm and cozy, and you can style them up or down for any occasion.

If you’re having trouble figuring out what to wear, you can take the hassle out of planning by throwing on a cute cable knit sweater dress which pretty much works no matter how hot or cold it is. Best of all? We’ve come across a chic must-have on sale right now. It won’t last long, so read on for the tea!

Get the Lillusory Cable Knit Sweater Dress for just $37 (originally $49) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Simply put, the Lillusory Cable Knit Sweater Dress is a must-have. It features a luxe knit print which makes it look effortlessly sophisticated. In terms of variety, you can wear it alone with tights or toss on a pair of jeans for an oversized look. Cheers to versatility!

This pull-on dress is made from high-quality and buttery-soft fabric. It features a skin-friendly fleece interior which provides long-lasting warmth without making you feel itchy. Plus, it comes in 18 different shades — including nutmeg, green and rust.

LILLUSORY Cable Knit Sweater Dress Final Sale: $37 $47 Description Thinking about adding a new sweater dress to your winter collection? Snag this cable knit mini for a major discount — hurry while your size is still in stock!

Some shoppers may prefer to wear it as an oversized sweater, and that’s perfectly fine. It looks glamorous paired with trousers and loafers. Fashionistas willing to rock this dress alone can style it with thermal pajama bottoms and knee-high boots for additional warmth. The options are endless!

Curious what customers actually think? Amazon shoppers are genuinely impressed with the warm, quality and appearance of this cozy dress. One shopper revealed they “got so many compliments” after they rocked this frock to a lantern festival. “It was super warm and comfy. It was not scratchy at all,” they wrote. “I will definitely wear this as often as possible,” the reviewer beamed.

Looking for a practical and elegant piece to get you through winter in style? This luxurious cable knit sweater dress just may be the one for you!

See it: Get the Lillusory Cable Knit Sweater Dress for just $37 (originally $49) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite your style? See more from Lillusory here and explore more bestselling fashion items here! Plus, don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

InTouch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.