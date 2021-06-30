Gotta love a mother-daughter moment! Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) and her daughter Aubree Houska-DeBoer looked so cute while rocking matching outfits for “Twinning Tuesday” on social media.

The proud mama, 29, and the 11-year-old sat on a porch next to one another in the sweet snapshot posted to Chelsea’s Instagram on Tuesday, June 29. The pair each posed with a peace sign for the photo, in which they wore grey oversized tees, black jeans and grey Chelsea-style combat boots. The MTV alum and her daughter also wore their hair half-up, half-down for the picture.

Chelsea, who wed her now-husband Cole DeBoer in October 2016, shares Aubree with her ex Adam Lind. The 16 & Pregnant alum also shares 4-year-old son Watson, 2-year-old daughter Layne and 5-month-old daughter Walker with her husband, 33.

Chelsea Houska/Instagram

The reality star’s children — specifically her eldest daughter — were the catalyst in Chelsea’s decision to leave the series that made her a household name in May. “There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time,” Chelsea explained to E! News at the time. “And there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

The South Dakota native noted that when Aubree was younger, “the stuff that was going on with her dad … it was from my point of view [on 16 & Pregnant]” — but as the preteen got older, “it started coming from her point of view,” Chelsea explained. “I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life.”

However, the mother of four maintains that she will always be fond of her time on the show and with the crew. “I think we’ll always, always be close,” the Aubree Says founder revealed to the outlet. “They were here in our house with our kids, seeing conversations about some personal things, and you just form a relationship with people, and it truly is a meaningful relationship.”