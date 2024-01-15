Chelsea Handler seemingly threw shade at her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy after he faced backlash for the way he hosted the Golden Globes.

One week after Jo, 52, served as the host of the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, Chelsea, 48, took on a similar role by hosting the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14. The Fun Size actress seemingly referenced Jo’s claim that it was the writers’ fault that he didn’t receive laughs during his monologue.

The bit began when Chelsea said she would “toss around” Martin Scorsese like a “little Italian meatball.” After the crowd laughed, she added, “Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it.”

Chelsea’s comment was seemingly a dig at Jo’s claim that his writers didn’t create funny enough jokes for him. “Some I wrote, some other people wrote,” he said during the awards show. “Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago. You want a perfect monologue? Shut up! You’re kidding me, right? I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”

Jo blamed the writers after several of his jokes were met with lackluster responses, including one observation that Barbie was just based on a “doll with big boobies.” Meanwhile, others took issue with one of his jokes targeted at Taylor Swift.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear,” Jo said, referencing the frequent attention Taylor, 34, receives at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s games. “There’s just more to go to.”

Shortly after the awards show, Jo said he regretted blaming the writers for the jokes. ”There’s a lot of greats that make rookie moves, and that was a rookie move,” the Haunted Mansion actor told the Los Angeles Times on January 11. “Those writers are dope, and that was not my intention at all. They were amazing, they had my back, and I need to make sure I fix that, and I will, I always will.”

Chelsea and Jo hosted the awards shows more than one year after they split in June 2022.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now,” she announced via Instagram in July 2022. “I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each of us.”