Mom knows best! Channing Tatum took to Instagram on Friday, December 13, to share a sweet text message he received from his mother, Kay Tatum, and she gave her son some sweet words of encouragement after what he described as a “rollercoaster of a year.”

In the screenshot of their text message exchange shared by Channing on his Instagram Story, Kay sent a text post with a very positive message. “Unf–k yourself. Be who you were before all that stuff happened that dimmed your f–king shine,” the message read.

Instagram

Kay followed up with a message of her own to her 39-year-old son. “Just sending a little happy text, to bring a break to your work out! I know you aren’t expecting this language from your Mom … 😂 but … we are all glad you have your ‘shine’ back. ✨🌟☀️💫,” she wrote.

In a separate Instagram Story, the Magic Mike star shared his thoughts on his mom’s sweet words of encouragement. “MAMA KAY WINS 2019. Without question. Anybody says different!? COME SEE ME!!” he wrote in a text post.

Instagram

The actor seems to have really been going through a lot of ups and downs in 2019. He split from his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, in April 2018 after about nine years of marriage and she officially filed for divorce in October 2018. But their divorce drama has dragged itself out into this year. In October 2019, Jenna, 39, released a memoir titled Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday where she got extremely candid about their breakup and divorce. In the book, the Step Up star said their split was a “dark and difficult time” for her, and she also said she felt “blindsided” by his new relationship with his current girlfriend, pop star Jessie J.

Just two months before the release of Jenna’s book, Channing announced his decision to take a break from social media. “I’m gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute. I’ve been trying to get inspired and create again,” the actor wrote. “And to be honest, I don’t really feel or at least I haven’t felt very creative on social in the last couple of years now. I’m gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone.”

While the former couple’s divorce has yet to be finalized, they were declared legally single in November 2019. After that, Channing filed paperwork to request a change in their custody arrangement for their 6-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum. But it seems like Channing is hopeful for more positive vibes in 2020.