Best and Worst Dressed Stars at 2023 Met Gala: Photos of the Fashion Hits and Misses

The “Fashion Olympics” have arrived with the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, and guests have one of the grandest themes in years with “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in tribute to the late longtime Chanel creative director. So which stars will have the best dressed red carpet moments and who will miss the mark?

Kim Kardashian said she’s gone straight to the source for inspiration for her Met Gala gown. On April 27, the entrepreneur shared a series of Instagram photos showing that she was at Karl’s former Paris home, even posing on the designer’s bed with his beloved cat, Choupette.

“Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met,” Kim wrote in the caption, seeming to go over possible designs in some of the snapshots.

The SKIMS founder caused quite a controversy at the 2022 Met Gala when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” museum-piece gown. Kim famously lost 16 pounds in three weeks to be able to fit into it for the event. But this year it appears she’s going with something completely original when it comes to her favorite red carpet of the year.

Elle Fanning — who will also be in attendance — told Variety, “I am truly going on theme. I have a good story behind the look that is special to me. I’m excited,” about how she will pay tribute to Karl, while Priyanka Chopra-Jonas told reporters at the Citadel premiere that her outfit will be “on theme.”

Other stars plan to be making a very grand entrance, including actress Florence Pugh. The new Valentino brand ambassador told The New York Times that her dress will be “big,” adding, “But we like big, don’t we?” Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli added, “Drama is what the evening is about. You have to play with the steps,” of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Florence is not intent on making everyone happy with what she wears, as long as she loves how she looks. “When I’m on those red carpets, there is so much pressure because you’re either selling a movie or trying to make a moment. They’re nerve-racking. The whole point is that you are expressing yourself with what you are wearing,” she told the publication.

“Every time I step out in whatever dress, that’s a version of me that I’m really proud of. So it doesn’t matter if people don’t necessarily like it. I don’t think anything that I do has to be 100 percent loved. Things being up for debate is good. It means people are interested,” the Don’t Worry Darling star added.

This will be Florence’s first trip to the Met Gala and another very famous face will also have her Met debut. Multiple outlets reported Paris Hilton will be attending, as she was a longtime friend of Karl’s and has worn Chanel for years.

The Met Gala red carpet kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET. Check back for updates and photos of all your favorite celebrities!