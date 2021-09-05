Carroll Place Is the Perfect Dinner Destination in New York City for Food, Drinks and Ambience

Whether you’ve lived in New York City for years or you’re just visiting The Big Apple, there’s a solid chance you’ve spent hours Googling the following phrases: “Best restaurants in NYC,” “Fun places to get drinks in NYC,” “Cutest bars in NYC,” “Where do I celebrate my birthday in NYC” and so on.

Don’t worry, we’ve been there — lost and confused, scouring the internet for answers to find out where NYC’s ~hip and cool~ people dine out to impress their posse on a Saturday night. Thankfully, we’ve come across the perfect Italian eatery to put a stop to your endless search. Enter: Carroll Place in Greenwich Village.

Carroll Place, located on 157 Bleecker Street, is cute and cozy, but at the same time, extremely spacious. It’s the ideal location to grab a drink in the bar room or a book a meal with friends you haven’t seen in awhile.

Carroll Place is divided into different sections: the bar room in front with communal tables and barrel high tops, and then the music and dining room in the back. The deep lighting and velvet, antique sofas make it an intimate, yet classy place to gather with pals and sip cocktails all night.

Plus, there are gorgeous private booths you can book to make any occasion or celebration extra special.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos and learn more about Carroll Place.