She said yes! Brooks Laich is engaged to girlfriend Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir nearly two years after his split from estranged wife Julianne Hough, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Brooks proposed to Katrín on Valentine’s Day in Iceland,” the insider tells In Touch about the former hockey player, 38, popping the question. “He was a true gentleman and asked permission from her family first.” The two then enjoyed a romantic evening at Blue Lagoon Retreat Hotel and Spa.

Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir/Instagram

Although the newly engaged couple spent nearly a month in Iceland during February, Katrín, 28, has since relocated from her home country to the United States. She currently lives in Natick, Massachusetts, where she is affiliated with CrossFit New England.

In April 2021, In Touch broke the news they were dating. “It’s early days, but so far so good,” a source told In Touch at the time. “He’s really into her and they share a ton in common, including their passion for sport.”

The two made “a great match,” the insider said, adding that Brooks “feels relaxed around her.”

The Canadian athlete and Katrín made their relationship Instagram official a few months later in August 2021 while attending the NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

“Ever since I met @katrintanja she’s always said one of her favorite events at the @crossfitgames is snatching under the lights of a packed Coliseum on Saturday night,” he captioned an Instagram video at the time of her lifting weights after they were caught kissing on camera. “I finally got to witness it last night, and it’s truly a spectacle … And thank you @katrintanja – you continue to inspire and amaze, and it was an absolute joy to watch you in your element last night!”

Their love has grown quickly and Katrín, who was named the Fittest Woman on Earth in 2015 and 2016, frequently calls Brooks the “luck of her life” via Instagram while gushing over him.

Their engagement comes nearly two years after Brooks and Julianne, 33, announced their split in May 2020.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the estranged couple said in a joint statement at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Months later, in November of that year, the Dancing With the Stars judge filed for divorce from her husband after three years of marriage. Their divorce has not yet been finalized.

For her part, Julianne has also moved on since their split. In November 2021, she was photographed kissing model Charlie Wilson.

Reps for Brooks and Katrín did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.