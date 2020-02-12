He knows how to work the crowd. Bradley Cooper was seen “schmoozing his way through the room” on Oscars night, an eyewitness exclusively tells In Touch. “Bradley was the low-key star of the night on Oscars Sunday,” the source says. He was also spotted “shaking hands and kissing cheeks” at the star-studded event.

“Even among the A-list celebrity-packed room, he stands out,” the insider continues. “He has this super confident presence. Later on, he was surrounded by women at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s afterparty at Chateau Marmont. Every single woman there wanted a chance to talk to him. He was like a magnet.”

Apparently, that’s not out of the norm for the A Star Is Born director, 45. “Whenever I see him at events, he doesn’t surround himself with a huge entourage or a group of buddies, he will walk around by himself and talk to people individually,” the source reveals. “He is so charming and engaging, it’s crazy!”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Bradley also made an appearance at a BAFTAs afterparty on February 2, where he ran into his ex and the mother of his child, Irina Shayk. “Bradley and Irina have put their differences aside and were friendly exes at the BAFTA Vogue and Tiffany’s afterparty,” a different source explained of their encounter at that particular event. “It was held at Annabel’s private members’ club which is a huge venue, so they could’ve easily avoided each other if they wanted to but they didn’t.”

The two kept things civil, and the onlooker revealed there didn’t seem to be anything romantic between them.

“They spoke briefly — probably around 5 minutes,” the source said. “You can tell they still care deeply for each other. I couldn’t hear what they were saying but they were both smiling. Bradley affectionately touched her arm. I don’t think they’re back on or anything like that because they didn’t leave together and spent most of the evening doing their own thing.”

Apparently, Bradley’s “own thing” at these parties is going around and lighting up the whole room with his presence! We’re sure he’ll get just as much attention at future award show afterparties if he keeps it up.