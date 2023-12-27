Blac Chyna and Tyga are requiring guests to sign a $500,000 nondisclosure agreement before attending their son, King Cairo’s, baptism.

The legally binding contract, which was filed in court on Tuesday, December 26, prevents family and friends of the former celebrity couple from taking photos or videos during the event, and from sharing anything from the ceremony publicly, as reported by Page Six.

The NDA also grants the model, 35, and rapper, 34, the ability to “inspect and confiscate” any devices that can take photos or videos, ranging from cell phones to smart watches. The document further states that Blac Chyna, Tyga and their representatives reserve the right to “seize and destroy any confidential information” contained on any devices brought into the venue.

But the agreement doesn’t stop at guidelines involving technology. It also warns guests against making “disparaging statements,” “oral or written” about the “Bops Goin Brazy” artist, and from sharing information involving the family’s “business, professional or personal life” acquired during the event.

The ceremony comes after Blac Chyna and Tyga reportedly settled their years-long custody battle over King, 11, earlier this month. The duo amicably agreed to have “joint legal and physical custody” of their only son, TMZ reported on December 8, despite Tyga originally requesting sole custody. Blac Chyna will care for King every weekend, while Tyga will get him the rest of the week, a source told the outlet.

Blac Chyna opened up to Entertainment Tonight in October about the custody dispute with her ex, calling the case the “most important thing” in her life.

“Once that’s out the way, I feel like I can go onto the next thing, but that right now is my main priority,” she said at the time. “My kids are my main priority … [and] I’m not gonna give up, at all. Moms don’t give up on their kids.”

The former couple began dating in 2011 after Blac Chyna starred in Tyga’s music video for his song “Rack City.” They welcomed King the following year, in October 2012, and were engaged a month after his birth. The pair never married and ended their engagement in 2014.

Blac Chyna unofficially announced she was dating her current boyfriend, music producer Derrick Milano, via Instagram in September. The TV personality posted a photo with Derrick captioned with his Instagram handle and a heart emoji, causing fans to congratulate her on her new relationship.

Tyga, who famously dated Kylie Jenner right after he called it quits with Blac Chyna, was most recently romantically linked to singer Avril Lavigne. However, the on-again, off-again couple split for good in October after less than a year of dating, People reported at the time.