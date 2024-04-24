Billie Eilish's NFSW Revelation About Her Attraction to Women

Billie Eilish opened up about her attraction to women as well as topics like sex and masturbation, holding nothing back. When the Rolling Stone asked her ​in an interview published on Wednesday, April 24, how she liked to unwind after a tough day, her answer was simple: “Sex.”

“I basically talk about sex any time I possibly can. That’s literally my favorite topic. My experience as a woman has been that it’s seen in such a weird way,” Billie, 22, told the publication. “People are so uncomfortable talking about it, and weirded out when women are very comfortable in their sexuality and communicative in it.”

The Grammy winner also raved about masturbation and how doing it in front of a mirror allowed her to feel a “deep, raw connection” to herself.

“I got to say, looking at yourself in the mirror and thinking ‘I look really good right now’ is so helpful,” Billie explained. “You can manufacture the situation you’re in to make sure you look good. You can make the light super dim, you can be in a specific outfit or in a specific position that’s more flattering.”

The “You Should See Me in a Crown” songstress continued, “People should be jerking it, man. I can’t stress it enough, as somebody with extreme body issues and dysmorphia that I’ve had my entire life. I should have a Ph.D. in masturbation.”

Billie also discussed her sexuality and how she felt forced to come out as queer during a red carpet event in 2023. She admitted that she had “been in love with girls her whole life.”

“I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina. I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up,” the “Bad Guy” singer explained.

Billie’s upcoming single “Lunch” is inspired by her sexuality, and she revealed that she wrote “some of it before doing anything with a girl,” and “the rest after.” However, Billie previously admitted that she thought her queer identity was apparent to most people.

“I kind of thought, wasn’t it obvious? I didn’t realize people didn’t know,” Billie said at the Variety Hitmakers event in December 2023. “I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it