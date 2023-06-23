Opening up. Billie Eilish reflected on the “tough” experience of facing body-shaming while growing up in the spotlight.

“Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about,” Billie, 21, told Vogue in an interview published on Tuesday, June 20. “I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest.”

The “Happier Than Ever” singer told the outlet that she likes herself “more than [she] used to.”

“I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel,” she continued about her haters. “But then also that might be a load of bulls–t because it still hurts my feelings like a son of a bitch.”

While Billie said she’s accepted that she will likely always receive negative comments from people online, she said that it is still difficult to process.

“But it’s really hard, you know? I’ve had a rough time, TBH, and I’m still figuring it out,” she said. “But it’s definitely a weird life. I’ll say that.”

In light of the negative attention, Billie has been able to channel her energy in other ways including taking baths, spending time with friends and taking her dogs for a walk.

Additionally, she has made an effort to limit her time on social media.

“I don’t look at it anymore,” Billie explained about Instagram during a March episode of the “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” podcast. “I deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me. Cause dude, you didn’t have the internet to grow up with.”

The Grammy winner continued, “For me, it was such a big part of – not my childhood, I wasn’t an iPad baby, thank god – but honestly, I feel like I grew up in the perfect time of the internet that it wasn’t so internet-y, I had such a childhood, and I was doing stuff all the time.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Billie has been open about experiencing body-shaming in the past and previously explained she intentionally wore baggy clothes to prevent people from discussing her physique.

“I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that’s why I wear big baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?” Billie said in a video for Calvin Klein in May 2019. “Nobody can be like, ‘Oh she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she got a flat ass, she got a fat ass.’ Nobody can say any of that because they don’t know.”