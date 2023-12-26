bijou phillips takes vacation as danny masterson is in prison

Bijou Phillips enjoyed some rest and relaxation at Goldwynn Resorts in the Bahamas during the holiday season. The actress – whose estranged husband, Danny Masterson, is currently serving a prison sentence of 30 years to life – posted photos from her trip on Instagram on December 20.

“Having the most needed vacation ever,” Bijou, 43, captioned the series of shots, along with several emojis. The comments section was filled with friends and fans commenting on how much she “deserved” the getaway.

In the pictures, Bijou rocked a red and white bikini while sunbathing on the beach. Her brother-in-law, Billy Baldwin, who is married to Bijou’s sister Chynna Phillips, soaked up the sun alongside her in one of the photos. Another image featured Bijou holding the camera up and posing for a selfie while wearing sunglasses.

bijouphillips/instagram

The Raising Hope star filed for divorce from Danny, 47, in September, just days after he received his prison sentence. His sentencing came after he was convicted of two counts of forcible rape in May, stemming from incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003. Bijou also requested full legal and physical custody of the pair’s daughter, Fianna, 9, when she filed for divorce.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time,” the former model’s lawyer said in a statement. “Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times in her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter. She hopes that everyone will respect her family’s privacy in these difficult times.”

Before the guilty verdict, Bijou was supportive of the actor, who she married in 2011. In addition to being by the That 70’s Show star’s side for several of his court hearings, she also advocated for his character by writing a letter to the judge ahead of his sentencing. In the letter, she called Danny a “life-saving partner” and reflected on how he was an “amazing father” to Fianna.

“We need him more than you can imagine,” Bijou wrote. “I know he has been convicted of serious crimes, but the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter.”

In October, Danny agreed to sign over full custody, although he asked for visitation rights.