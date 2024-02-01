In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nowadays, it’s hard to step outside without wearing athleisure-inspired ensembles or noticing someone who’s rocking the trend, at the very least. Whether you’re running errands, heading to a Pilates class or grabbing a matcha latte from a local coffee shop, you can’t go wrong with an elevated casual look. To be frank, athleisure is a great place to start!

Popular athleisure brands deliver iconic pieces which celebs, influencers,and ordinary shoppers love. From lululemon, to Alo and even Kim Kardashian‘s Skims, there are so many trendy names providing top-of-the-line athleisure. However, they typically come with a hefty price tag. For instance, a viral workout jacket equipped with thumb holes costs upwards of $120 from most brands. Thankfully, you can participate in the trend without breaking the bank. We found this luxurious lookalike for a fraction of the cost!

The Lviefent Full-Zip Workout Jacket is Amazon’s bestselling women’s athletic jacket — and for good reason. Along with glowing reviews from shoppers, this full-zip jacket is on sale right now for 62% Off. That means you can shop this viral trend for only $19!

In case you were skeptical, this jacket lives up to the hype. It’s available in 11 different colors, ranging from apricot, to brick red and black in women’s sizes XS through XL.

Crafted from a combination of nylon and spandex, this fantastic full-zip is equal parts soft and comfortable. The material is lightweight and breathable so it’s ideal to toss on after a workout. Best of all? It’s on trend! Outside of the compressing silhouette, this jacket also features elastic sleeve cuffs with thumb holes.

This jacket is such a hit, shoppers have officially named it their go-to workout attire. “I love this so much,” one shopper raved. [It] makes my body look fitted and it’s stretchy. It’s not very thick, the material is thin but I still love it,” the shopper shared. They even provided sizing tips: “I would suggest sizing up, so it can fit just right.”

Another satisfied buyer agreed. “[It] fits well and [is] great for working out.”

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable way to rock the latest athleisure trend, you’re in luck. Shop this bestselling jacket while it’s still on sale for just $19!

