In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are so many things to consider while shopping for sneakers. What kind of silhouette are you looking for? Are trendy lightweight sneakers like the celeb-approved Adidas Gazelles your speed or do you prefer a chunky dad trainer? Plus, there are endless high and low-top designs to choose from. You can’t go wrong with a pair of Converse All-Stars. Not to mention, there are lace-less options like slip-ons!

Slip-on sneaks are the master of convenience. All you have to do is slide your feet into the shoes. You don’t have to worry about your laces coming untied or tripping over them because they’re so long. If you prefer a slip-on style, you’ve come to the right place. Right now, you can snag a pair of bestselling slip-ons for a whopping 50% off on Amazon!

Get the Dearfoams Sophie Slip-On Sneakers for just $30 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Dearfoams Sophie Slip-On Sneaker is a bestseller for a reason. They’re so lightweight, coming in at less than 0.8 pounds per shoe. They’re ideal for walking and great for travel days. They feature an EVA outsole to promote shock absorption, balance and stability. Best of all? It has a contoured footbed designed to cradle your feet and a quilted microfiber lining to deliver a luxurious fit. They come in 26 shades, ranging from classic solid white to leopard and black suede. Plus, they’re available in women’s sizes 6-11 in whole and half sizes!

These sneakers are perfect for everyday wear. Do you have travel plans coming up? Style these kicks with your favorite two-piece set for the comfiest airport ensemble. Do you have a long commute to work? These lightweight sneaks will keep your feet comfortable while you’re carpooling or running from train to train. You can even rock them with trousers, a band tee and a leather jacket for a street-style-approved slay.

Dearfoams Slip-On Sneakers Final Sale: $30 $60 Description Are you sprucing up your footwear this spring? A white pair of slip-on sneakers is a great place to start. Snag these bestsellers on sale right now!

Shoppers are so impressed with these sneaks. “These shoes are cute and comfortable,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I wanted comfortable, casual shoes to go with some green pants,” another shopper shared. “These fit the bill perfectly!”

Upgrade your footwear collection this spring. These comfortable and affordable slip-on sneakers are an excellent option!

See it: Get the Dearfoams Sophie Slip-On Sneakers for just $30 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2024, but are subject to change.