Opening up. Bebe Rexha reacted to fans discussing her weight on social media.

The “I’m Good” singer, 33, took to Twitter on Sunday, April 16, to share a screenshot from a TikTok video that had “Bebe Rexha weight” typed into the search bar. The search bar is automatically filled with what is trending at the moment.

“Seeing that search bar is so upsetting,” Bebe wrote alongside the photo. “I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.”

In a following tweet, she told her fans that she “has always struggled with [her] weight” because she “likes to eat.”

After the initial posts, several of Bebe’s fans rushed to the comments section to show their support.

“As long as YOU are happy then it doesn’t matter!!!! Don’t starve yourself and lose your happiness!!!!!!!” one person wrote.

Bebe made it clear that she felt the love from her supporters by responding, “I’m working on myself everyday. Just discouraged a bit right now.”

When another follower shared a photo of a weight loss company ad that used photos of Bebe to promote their products, the New York native showed her disapproval by writing, “That’s just messed up.”

The recent series of tweets is not the first time Bebe has opened up about her struggles with body image.

In a TikTok video shared in December 2021, the “Say My Name” singer admitted she didn’t “feel good in [her] skin” after gaining weight.

“So it is the holidays and I know we’re all supposed to be, like, merry and like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays,’ which I am — ish,” Bebe said, revealing that she was the “heaviest” she had ever been.

She continued, “I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight ’cause I feel embarrassed. I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body.”

Bebe then explained that she had taken a step back from social media in order to come to terms with her lack of confidence.

“I haven’t been posting as much because I don’t feel good in my skin and when I don’t feel good, I don’t want to post and that’s really honestly the reason I haven’t been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to,” she said at the time. “I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion. I don’t know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself.”