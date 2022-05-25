She, Herself and No Bra! See Pop Star Bebe Rexha’s Sizzling Braless Pictures Over the Years

Bebe Rexha is known for her bold image as a pop star. Whenever she hits the stage or rocks the red carpet, the “Me, Myself & I” artist makes it a point to flaunt her curves and overall natural beauty — sometimes by wearing a braless outfit. However, she also implements body positivity in her songwriting.

Take her hits “Baby, I’m Jealous” and “Girl in the Mirror,” for instance. Both of these and many other tracks of Bebe’s promote self-love and discuss the pressuring beauty standards that women face.

Aside from her music, Bebe openly points out body image perspectives via her Instagram account. In May 2019, the Brooklyn native shared an unedited photo of her sporting a sizzling red two-piece swimsuit.

“I probably should [have] Photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat,” she captioned her post. “I probably should [have] Photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should [have] made myself look taller and smoothed my legs. But I didn’t. Society can really f—k with you.”

Bebe also pointed out in her caption, “Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without Photoshop.”

However, the “Meant to Be” powerhouse singer still experiences difficulties in embracing her beautiful figure. In December 2021, Bebe shared an emotional video via TikTok explaining how “disgusting” she felt in her own body at the time.

“I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight ‘cause I feel embarrassed,” she said in the clip. “I just feel disgusting, you know, like, in my own body.”

Bebe then went on to explain that her feelings led her to take a step back from using social media.

“I haven’t been posting as much because I don’t feel good in my skin and when I don’t feel good, I don’t want to post, and that’s really honestly the reason I haven’t been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to,” Bebe explained. “I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion. I don’t know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself.”

Nevertheless, the “I’m a Mess” pop artist continues to promote self-love to her fans. In February 2022, she uploaded a video via Instagram that included her and other women of different body shapes posing in lingerie.

“When girls of all shapes and sizes look sexy as f—k in @adoreme lingerie,” Bebe captioned the post that month.

