~Meant to Be~ by the Beach! Bebe Rexha’s Swimsuit Photos Are Sizzling: See Pictures

Bebe Rexha is a powerhouse singer who isn’t afraid to address pressuring beauty standards through her music. Her hits such as “Baby, I’m Jealous” delve into self-perception and her fans adore her outspoken personality! Bebe also shares her thoughts about body image when she occasionally shares a photo of herself on Instagram — especially through bikini and swimsuit pictures.

In May 2019, the “Me, Myself & I” artist shared a snapshot of herself wearing a red two-piece while visiting San Juan, Puerto Rico, noting, “Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without Photoshop” in her caption.

“I probably should [have] Photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat,” she wrote at the time. “I probably should [have] Photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should [have] made myself look taller and smoothed my legs. But I didn’t. Society can really f—k with you.”

As a singer and songwriter, Bebe has explained the influence that music had on her growth and self-care. In a February 2020 interview with Self, she opened up about how “depressed” she once was but indicated that music “had [her] back.” Also, she offered her advice on how to maintain a healthy self-perception.

“I’m always giving other people compliments, and the one thing we don’t do to ourselves is give ourselves compliments in our heads or tell ourselves things about,” the “Meant to Be” singer said. “Like, keep reminding ourselves about our dreams. You could spend your day being like, ‘You’re gorgeous. Follow your dreams.’ Keep doing that.”

Although she inspires people to embrace their natural inner and outer beauty, Bebe has admitted to facing harsh criticism from others in the industry about her image. Ahead of her 30th birthday, the “I’m a Mess” pop star claimed someone scrutinized her for sharing sultry photos online.

“I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was ‘confusing,’ the Brooklyn native captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo in August 2019, in which she wore black lingerie. “Because … I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram, and that’s not what female songwriters are [supposed] to do, especially for my age. I’m 29.”

Bebe then added how “fed up” she was and “tired of women getting labeled as ‘hags’ when they get old,” whereas “guys get labeled as sexy with age.”

“Anyways, I’m turning 30 on August 30, and you know what, I’m not running away from it,” she continued. “I’m not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound ‘younger.’ I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME, I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Bebe’s sizzling bikini and swimsuit moments!