The ink isn’t even dry on her divorce papers, but Ariana Grande has already made a big life decision. She’s moving in with her new beau and Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. “She’s in love with Ethan, so she figures why wait,” a source tells In Touch. “Yes, it’s fast, but that’s how Ariana operates — she jumps into things.”

News of their romance broke a mere three days after it was announced that Ariana, 30, was splitting from her husband, Dalton Gomez, 28. Ethan, 31, who plays a munchkin in Wicked, also left his spouse, Lilly Jay, to be with Ariana. “He and Ariana never looked back,” says the source. “They can’t wait to live together.”