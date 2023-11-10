The ink isn’t even dry on her divorce papers, but Ariana Grande has already made a big life decision. She’s moving in with her new beau and Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. “She’s in love with Ethan, so she figures why wait,” a source tells In Touch. “Yes, it’s fast, but that’s how Ariana operates — she jumps into things.”

News of their romance broke a mere three days after it was announced that Ariana, 30, was splitting from her husband, Dalton Gomez, 28. Ethan, 31, who plays a munchkin in Wicked, also left his spouse, Lilly Jay, to be with Ariana. “He and Ariana never looked back,” says the source. “They can’t wait to live together.”

Who Is Ethan Slater? ‘Wicked’ Actor Reportedly Dating Ariana Grande
 Who Is Ethan Slater? Meet ‘Wicked’ Actor Amid Ariana Grande Dating Rumors

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.