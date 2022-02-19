Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, from Botched fame have been married since 1999 and share four children together, daughters Max, Collette and Kat as well as a son Nicholas. The reality duo will soon be returning to TV on 7 Year Stitch, a brand-new special coming to E! in March 2022 about them trying to save struggling marriages. Find out if they are still together today and what you can expect to see on the show.

Are Heather and Terry Dubrow Still Together?

Fans will be happy to learn that Heather and Terry are indeed still going strong after celebrating their 20-year wedding anniversary in June 2019. The lovebirds first met on a blind date at Santa Monica’s Ivy at the Shore restaurant.

“Terry and I have been together for 25 years. Over that period of time, we’ve had to face our own marital struggles,” she said in a teaser clip for 7 Year Stitch, noting they felt inspired to share what they’ve learned with other people going through a rough patch in their own relationships. Heather added, “We’ve always felt like we could help other couples overcome some of the same challenges that we faced.”

Courtesy Heather Dubrow/Instagram

How Did Heather and Terry Dubrow Rise to Fame?

Terry has authored three self-help books that became top-sellers, and he is one of the leading plastic and reconstructive surgeons in America, which led to his starring role on Botched and the spinoff Botched by Nature alongside Dr. Paul Nassif. He previously appeared in the 2004 show, The Swan, all about transformative makeovers and has also served as a recurring guest on The Dr. Oz Show.

As for Heather, she hosts a lifestyle podcast called “Heather Dubrow’s World” and is known for her many appearances on TV. She was previously seen in the television series That’s Life in 2000 and went on to land a spot on The Real Housewives of Orange County from 2012 to 2016 for seasons 7 through 11, returning to the Bravo franchise yet again in 2021.

Together, the couple have a combined following on Instagram of more than 2 million.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

What Can Fans Expect to See on 7 Year Stitch ?

“We’re going to separate the [couples] for seven weeks. We’re going to have them go to therapy and they are going to have trainers if someone needs some kind of external work to make them feel more confident,” Heather explains to In Touch exclusively. “What we’re trying to do is make them their best possible individual selves in the hopes of bringing them back together. … Then, the question becomes when you are your best self: do you want to stay together and keep working on your relationship?” she continues. “Did we fail? Maybe getting them to be their best self to move on quicker and not waste time is not horrible either.”

The one-hour special 7 Year Stitch premieres on E! on Tuesday, March 1 at 10:00pm ET/PT.