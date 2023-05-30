Counting On alum Amy King (née Duggar) took to social media to pen a heartfelt message to those who came forward to share their experiences within IBLP as part of the upcoming documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, premiering on Friday, June 2.

“To the IBLP survivors: I just wanted you to know you are seen and you matter,” the former reality TV star, 36, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 30. “Sharing your truth has got to be so unbelievably stressful and hard to talk about. But I think standing up for what is right is even harder because there’s so much backlash that can come along with it.”

Though she pointed out how the “the world will know” what the survivors “have endured and will know very personal information about [them],” Amy pointed out that there is a “greater good” to sharing the truth.

“Your story is so, so beyond powerful, and I’m thankful for the ones who are being loud enough to tell it,” the TLC alum added. “I think you are all incredibly strong and bold, and your vulnerability is beautiful, and you’re going to help open eyes and comfort millions of people. I admire all of you. Thank you for sharing your story with us. I’ll be tuned in to watch and cry along with you this Friday. #Iblpsurvivors #shinyhappypeople.”

Amy’s tribute comes three days ahead of the premiere of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which will unpack the Duggar family’s wholesome American image and the organization they followed, IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles).

The organization is a non-denominational Christian group that was founded by Bill Gothard in 1961. According to the institution’s website, the group was established “for the purpose of introducing people to the Lord Jesus Christ,” with members who are “dedicated” to providing other people with a “clear institution and training on how to find success by following God’s principles found in Scripture.”

The documentary includes Amy and her cousin Jill Dillard (née Duggar), giving candid interviews on their past experiences with the controversial institution that they were raised under. The producers of the Prime Video series praised Jill, 32, and Amy in an exclusive interview with In Touch, with executive producer and codirector Olivia Crist echoing Amy’s recent statement by acknowledging the difficulty in going public with such a personal experience.

“We were just humbled and honored that Jill trusted us with her story, and we’re super grateful to Amy, as well,” Olivia told In Touch on May 22. “It’s super intimidating to come down, sit down, tell your story. Especially with all that she’s been through and all that the other survivors in our show have been through too.”