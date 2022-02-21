America’s Got Talent fans are mourning the loss of Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski, who has died at the age of 31 following a long battle with cancer.

The season 16 performer sadly passed away on Saturday, February 19, after the disease had spread to her lungs, spine and liver in recent months.

“It is with the deepest heartache that we confirm that after a four-year battle with cancer, Jane Marczewski, known to many of you as Nightbirde, passed away,” her family confirms in a statement to In Touch. “We are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss. Many remember her from America’s Got Talent, where she performed her song ‘It’s Okay’ and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up. Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support.”

America’s Got Talent also released a statement, reading, “Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”

Trae Patton/NBC

Nightbirde previously received Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer thanks to her talent and inspiring life story. The “It’s Okay” singer later spoke out about why she had to focus on her health mid-season via Instagram in August 2021.

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT,” she shared at the time.

“Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it — but we knew that already. Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me.”

On Monday, February 21, AGT judge Howie Mandel was one of the many to pay his respects and share his condolences.

“@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives. We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing, I feel lucky to have met, heard and known her,” he wrote.

Trae Patton/NBC

AGT host Terry Crews also took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute, writing, “We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde’s Passing. Our condolences goes to her closest family and friends in such of this difficult time. We love you, Nightbirde.”

“We love you. Rest in peace @nightbirde,” host Heidi Klum also posted.

Nightbirde previously went into remission after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. Although it eventually returned in a metastatic state, she was declared cancer-free the following year, only to have it return again in 2021.

Marczewski last shared an update via Instagram in January 2022, in which she opened up about her personal struggles alongside a beaming selfie.

“Honestly, things have been pretty brutal,” she shared. “But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real. I needed that. We’re all a little lost and it’s alright.”