Major dilemma. Amber Heard’s attorney claimed she can’t pay the $10.35 million in damages she was ordered to give her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, after a jury ruled in his favor amid his defamation lawsuit against the actress.

While appearing on the Thursday, June 2, episode of The Today Show, Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, was asked if the Aquaman actress can afford to pay $10.35 million to her ex. “Oh, no, absolutely not,” the attorney said.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, sued the Texas native, 36, for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed penned by Heard, where she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The mother of one claimed Depp had been physical with her during their marriage following the pair’s split in 2016. She countersued Depp for $100 million in a trial that lasted six weeks and featured both Hollywood stars making bombshell claims against each other.

After the verdict was revealed on Wednesday, June 1, the judge announced Depp would be awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and will not receive punitive damages for her counterclaim.

Shutterstock

The Magic Mike XXL actress only has to pay her ex $10.35 million after the judge reduced the amount due to a Virginia law capping punitive damages. Following the hearing, Entertainment Weekly reported Heard plans to appeal the verdict.

Heard – who was married to Depp from 2015 until their divorce was finalized in 2017 – took to Instagram to share her reaction to the verdict just minutes after the jury’s decision was read. “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband,” she began.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,” Heard continued.

“I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the U.K. I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Depp shared his own statement via his spokesperson that same day. “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed,” he said. “All in the blink of an eye.”

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me,” the Edward Scissorhands actor continued. “It had already traveled around the world twicewithin a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.”

“And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled,” Depp added in the lengthy statement.