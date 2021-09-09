The Russian-American pop princess is back with a steamy single, available on all platforms on Sept. 17.

“Pleasure Is Mine” goes beyond Hollywood’s depictions of Russian women as sexy spies, instead taking inspiration from Slavic folk tales and mythology.

“Using cultural allegories is sometimes the best way to explain the true nature of something important,” says the singer. “The stereotype problem toward immigrants, especially women, is wrong. We can do better than that.”