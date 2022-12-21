Thousands of women vied to show the world that country girls are the darlings of America through an online competition. After a competitive vote, only one was crowned Ms. Stars & Stripes. Meet our winner and runner-up.

Meet Ms. Stars & Stripes Winner: Ali Morris

Ali Morris is a true western woman raised on country sunshine. With stunning good looks, a prominent Appalachian accent and a heart of gold, she exemplifies the cowgirl lifestyle. Ali was recently crowned Ms. Stars & Stripes in the online competition that brought together thousands of likeminded women to show the world that country girls are the darlings of America.

Hailing from Kanawha, West Virginia, Morris grew up fishing and camping with her family. Her dad often took her and her little brother to fishing competitions when she was a kid. Morris was somewhat of a tomboy who played basketball at Parkersburg High School and still holds the record for the county’s most points and three-pointers. Her active childhood set a stellar foundation for an athletic lifestyle that has continued into adulthood. “I surf, snowboard, kayak, and ocean fish,” she said of her outdoor adventures.

Today, Ali is a city girl making a name for herself modeling, hosting and curating promotional events in and around Las Vegas. Ali is a spirited, ambitious woman who lives in the moment. Her mom said her most endearing quality is that she is there for her family no matter what.

“If something happened right now, I’d drive to the airport and fly home. I was just in the Bahamas last month, and my stepdad had a heart attack. I left vacation and flew home. I stayed there for six weeks sitting in the hospital with my mom. He’s back home now. Thank goodness. I’m a Libra, so I’m very loyal,” she said.

“When I got out of high school, I got my cosmetology degree, moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and started ocean fishing. It’s my favorite thing to do in the whole world.” — Ali on her country roots.

Additionally, Ali is a big advocate for self-care. While she loves being in the spotlight, she also enjoys her alone time where she can be present in her thoughts. She believes in karma, so she tries to be nice to everyone she meets. Morris hopes to one day run across the love of her life through instant connection. “I know I’m going to find someone that is my best friend that I can have fun with and just live. No drama,” she said.

Some Fun Facts about Ali:

Ali has a collection of over 150 baseball caps

She collects shark teeth from East Coast beaches

Her gramma, Peg, is her role model

She drives a Dodge Charger (but is looking to switch over to a Jeep with the prize money from the competition)

She has several tattoos, including a “J” for her brother Joey and angel wings on her back to fly away

She is currently in the process of starting a photography business where she takes pictures of people in flying dresses with 20-foot trains in the beautiful desert landscapes in Nevada

Ali rents a booth to do hair and is renowned for her braiding techniques

As the winner of this year’s Ms. Stars & Stripes Competition, Ali received $25,000 and entry into some of the hottest country events. She believes that country life is best for the soul. Follow her at @iamalimorris.

Meet Ms. Stars & Stripes Runner Up: Kaylee Royal

Kaylee Royal was born and raised in Oregon with the essence of country in her soul. This 23-year-old beauty took the runner-up spot in the Ms. Stars & Stripes Competition, rising above thousands of kindred spirits vying to be crowned the first-ever Ms. Stars & Stripes. With an easygoing personality, infectious smile and bold ambition, Kaylee has the IT factor.

Her outlook on life is always to try to leave people (and animals because animals are people too) happier than she found them. This tenderhearted animal lover aims to become a mini cow breeder in the future. She currently raises three dogs. “The oldest is Rio (12). He’s an Australian Shepherd that I’ve had since I was 11,” she said. “Then there’s Bandit (5). He’s a German Shepherd/Husky mix. The baby is Kilo (4), an American Pit Bull Terrier.”

But don’t let her benevolence fool you into thinking she’s a softie. “I was raised with two brothers, so you already know I’m tough as nails. I grew up in an amazing family who loves and supports each other no matter what,” she said. Kaylee is a go-getter who became a proud homeowner at 20 before the market skyrocketed. She is an avid outdoor adventurer who finds joy in nature and riding her quad at the dunes.

Some Fun Facts About This Country Queen:

One piece of clothing/accessory I can’t live without is a hair tie on my wrist — you never know when you have to throw your hair up

Qualities I’m look for in a significant other: Someone who can make me laugh, is a hard worker and loves animals — someone who’s kind but tough

I self care by getting a new tattoo, eyelash extensions, getting my nails done or massages — or napping

Camping is my way to stay connected to nature

I currently drive a 2006 Dodge 3500

In the summer you’ll find me tanning on the water; in the winter: snow wheeling and making bonfires

My favorite animals are Cows and dogs

I’m currently an office manager for Specialty Services, my family business

My favorite place to travel is to Fort Mohave, Arizona. My parents have a building in town so we travel there quite a bit.

My favorite singer/bands are: Morgan Wade, Jelly Roll, Paloma Faith and Koe Wetzel, just to name a few

The celebrity I’d most like to hang out with for a day is WhistlinDiesel. He does crazy stuff all the time, so we would probably go truck-mudding.

My favorite workout is running because it clears my mind completely

My mantras is: Being kind to someone costs nothing; you never know what someone else is going through. So, leave the attitudes at home.

Follow her at @Kaylee_Royal74.

About American Royal

Since 1899, American Royal has supported education programs and provided youth scholarships in the agriculture industry. The non-profit organization provides opportunities for youth and adults from around the country to compete in its Livestock Show, ProRodeo, and Horse Shows. The Ms. Stars & Stripes Competition was honored to have donated a portion of the net proceeds from the Competition to this legendary Kansas City-based charity.