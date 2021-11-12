The wait is almost over! 90 Day Fiancé stars Rachel and Jon Walters will finally get to see each other again after two years of being apart.

“Breaking news,” Rachel shared in an Instagram post on Friday, November 12. “We have flights booked for 2 weeks together in the U.K. January 2022.” In her caption, she added, “FINALLY!! Woot woot!! #ldr #ldrmarriage #ldrsucks #covid.”

The couple, who first appeared in season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018, have spent the last several years struggling to obtain a United States visa for Jon, who is from the U.K. Earlier this year, Jon finally got an interview after three years of waiting, but his visa was denied because of a past criminal conviction.

“When I went to the embassy, I took a load of paperwork, I took everything I thought I would need and I thought I would have the opportunity to ask for forgiveness,” Jon explained during an Instagram Live in August. “However, the lovely guy who was working at the embassy said, ‘Unfortunately, I don’t have the authority to give a visa to anyone with a criminal conviction.'”

The duo knew that the initial interview would end that way, so they had already prepared themselves for the next step of the process: applying for a waiver. “The waiver is basically not just asking for forgiveness, but asking for the initial denial to get gone because he’s not that person,” Rachel said during the Instagram Live, adding that the waiver provides an opportunity for the twosome to “explain our story.”

The Walters filed the waiver in August, at which point, they were told they could expect a wait of between six and nine months. When they reunite in January, they will likely still be waiting for an answer.

The pair have not seen each other since January 2020 because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite all the difficulties involved in maintaining a long-distance relationship, they’re still hopeful that their story will have a happy ending.

“We’re hoping somebody is gonna have a kind heart, and they’re just gonna look at our application and be like, ‘Jon’s a good guy. He messed up when he was younger. He loves his family,’” Jon said in August, noting that he was never imprisoned for his offense. “I hope they’re gonna give me a chance.”