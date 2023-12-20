90 Day Fiancé stars Kimberly Rochelle and Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami finally answered fans’ burning questions about the status of their relationship after they reunited in America for the holidays.

“I’ve got a special guest here with me,” Kimberly, 30, captioned a Tuesday, December 19, Q&A session with TJ, 33, seemingly filmed in an airport. “The first question is, ‘Are you still with TJ?’ I am!” Kimberly said, pointing to her smiling husband in the background. “This is my husband, guys.”

As for why the reality TV couple couldn’t confirm that they were still together sooner, Kimberly said, “We weren’t allowed to say [due to contracts for the show], but now we can tell you that we are definitely together.”

Kimberly did, however, write off the possibility of her moving back to India with her husband, saying, “I personally don’t see that happening,” and citing her “personal dietary restraints” as the reason.

In another photo slide posted the same day, Kimberly further documented her day with TJ. “This cutie and I went to Dunkin’ for the first time,” she captioned the Tuesday, December 19, photo carousel. “He loved his chai latte and coffee cake muffin. && yes I am one of those people who notice when pictures aren’t hanging evenly spaced,” the self-described psychic medium added.

Kimberly ended her post with several hashtags that provided more insight into the trip, including “#ustrip” and “#timetomeetthefamily.” She also confirmed this was both her husband’s first time leaving India and his first time in America, replying “yes and yes” to a fan’s questions about his trip to the states.

90 Day Fiancé viewers flocked to the comments section to express their joy about the couple’s reunion.

“I’m glad he was able to visit,” one follower wrote under the photos.

Another fan was more forward about their previous concerns about the TLC stars’ relationship, writing, “I actually thought u guys broke up. and this makes me so so so so so happy to see you guys together!!”

Viewers had been wondering if Kimberly and TJ had split after a series of cryptic posts from Kimberly, who is currently living in Missouri.

After Kimberly revealed via Instagram on November 9 that she had left India and was living in America, a fan asked her whether her husband would be joining her in the U.S. soon, to which she responded, “I answered what I could.”

However, it seems TJ’s visit to America was a long time coming, as Kimberly replied, “three years” when an Instagram follower asked her on December 19 how long it took for TJ’s visit to America to get “approved.”

“You think know a person until they leave you on the dust on an airplane,” Kimberly joked in yet another post from the couple’s trip. “But he sure is cute though.”