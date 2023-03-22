From staying hydrated to head-turning fits, here are nine essentials to keep you motivated and on track with your wellness and fitness goals.

CORE Bars

Winter may be ending, but there’s still lots of (ahem, cool) stuff happening at CORE including the announcement of its newest partner: Olympic gold medalist snowboarder, Chloe Kim!

Take it from Chloe, CORE Bars are a delicious and nutritious way to fuel all your activities. Use the code CHLOE30 to receive 30-percent off on COREFoods.com. Plus, stay tuned this year for more exciting stuff CORE has got in the works with Chloe throughout the year.

Hydroxycut

This scientifically researched, zero-calorie weight loss drink mix contains clean-sourced energy, an electrolyte and vitamins, plus boasts a delicious Wildberry taste. The perfect supplement for an on-the-go lifestyle! Hydroxycut Drink Mix, $18.99. Hydroxycut.com.

Alo Speed Sunglasses

Make them green with envy. From the slopes to the streets, these wraparound-style, lightweight frames are sure to turn some heads. Featuring high-gloss nylon lenses with UVA and UVB protection, anti-fog treatment and a scratch-resistant exterior, these shades are both fierce and functional. Alo Speed Sunglasses, $150, aloyoga.com.

Roxy Activewear

In the words of the iconic musical Chicago: “The name on everyone’s lips is going to be….” Workout in style with the Roxy Active Heart Into It collection. The printed sports bra is made of soft recycled fabric with moisture-wicking tech with a strappy back design and a breathable mesh lining, while the stretchy printed leggings have a comfortable wide waistband and a convenient phone pocket. Roxy Heart Into It Sports Bra, $50, and Technical Leggings, $74, roxy.com.

New Balance

The ultimate blend of performance and style, the 990v5 is a staple of both morning runs and fashion runways. New Balance 990v5 Sneakers, $185, newbalance.com.

Galam

Get a workout while you walk or to add some resistance to your fitness routine. These neoprene hand weights provide a comfortable, non-slip grip that also prevents damage to floors. Ideal for toning and strength training exercises. $15, gaiam.com.

Bombas

Like your trail mix, these socks are packed with a combo of materials including soft merino wool as well as supportive yarns like polyester and spandex. Known for its moisture-wicking, odor-resistant, and quick-drying properties, Bombas socks are made to keep your feet happy. Bombas Merino Wool Hiking Quarter Socks, $26, bombas.com.

Lululemon

Built for the girl-on-the-go, this versatile and fashionable ally will keep you moving to your next adventure. Ideal for storing your phone, keys and wallet, and anything in between Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L, $38, lululemon.com.

Yune

Upgrade your yoga game. Yune’s Ascend yoga mats offer a non-slip surface and dense cushioning, providing a comfortable and supportive foundation for your practice. Yune Yoga Ascend Zeus Mat, $59, yuneyoga.com.