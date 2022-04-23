With Mother’s Day just around the corner, your time to find the perfect gift for the moms in your life is ticking. Luckily, we’ve rounded up five gifts that are perfect for every motherly figure on your list, from your mom to your aunt to even yourself!

From a spa-like pillow mist to a designer clothing membership, read on to find out more about these unique gifts that are sure to make mom feel appreciated on her special day.

Soothing Pillow Mist from The Raw Botanics Co.

The Raw Botanics Co. Soothing Pillow Mist is amplified with CBD and a blend of linalool and eucalyptol terpenes to help mom ease her stress and even improve her sleep. Whether she uses it on her pillows, clothing, or mask, the lavender and eucalyptus scent creates a feeling of total relaxation while smelling like a luxurious spa.

Use code welovemom20 for 20% off your order.

Oasis Portable File Tote from Levenger

Outfit mom for busy and productive days with Levenger’s beautiful Oasis Portable File Tote, crafted in softly pebbled vegan leather with rich colors inspired by the hues of summer. This tote is a fabulous and functional gift for moms on the go, providing a place to neatly store all her essentials.

Use code GIFTS22 for a $25 gift card with order of $75 or more valid 5/1/22-5/31/22

Designer Clothing Rental Membership from Armoire

Treat the moms in your life to the gift of infinite style without the shopping stress. A clothing rental membership from Armoire gets mom access to over 75,000 items of clothing and hundreds of designer brands. Armoire members rent from curated closets based on style and fit preferences, wear clothes for as long as they’d like, and then swap items for new pieces when they need some variety!

Get 10% off an Armoire membership gift card with code MOMSTYLE10

Plush Letter Sets from Alphapals

What mom doesn’t love the gift of education? Alphapals sets come with 26 plush alphabet letters in a cozy storage bag that converts into a comfy seat for your child’s playroom or family living room. Designed for learning colors, the alphabet and simple words. Sold in sets or individual letters, you can find them at Alphapals.com, along with more fun and games.

Use code HOME20 for 20% off at checkout

Lip Balm Quattro from MOOD

MOOD’s Lip Balm Quattro is the perfect lip balm set for mom! Made with non-toxic, natural ingredients like manuka honey and cocoa & shea butters, each lip balm also contains SPF 30 protection provided by zinc oxide. The set includes a wide range of scent profiles, from calming lavender to illuminating lemon, boosting mom’s mood throughout the day. The four-pack also contains MOOD’s #1 seller, the brightening lip balm ILLUMINATE, which combines turmeric with lemon oil to safely and noticeably brighten lips in as few as 2 weeks with daily use.

Use code LIPS20 for 20% OFF MOOD Lip Balm Quattro