One Direction alum Zayn Malik was reportedly spotted getting into a heated altercation with a man on the streets of New York City at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, June 4.

According to TMZ, the 28-year-old was smoking outside of the Amsterdam Billiards Club in the East Village when a group exited the Little Sister Lounge next door and attempted to pick a fight with the musician. The man allegedly lunged at Zayn and called him a homophobic slur. The singer’s shirt ended up coming off during the screaming match.

“No punches were ever thrown and police were not involved,” the outlet reported.

The incident comes eight months after the U.K. native and girlfriend Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Khai. “Zayn is still in disbelief, he can’t stop smiling,” an insider told In Touch in the days following the baby’s arrival.

At the time, the source noted that the couple, who started dating in 2015, were itching to finally tie the knot after becoming parents. “They’re not going to rush into anything, but now that they have their baby girl they can start talking about marriage again,” the insider noted. “They were never obsessed about having a huge wedding, but they definitely want to be husband and wife. Right now, it’s all about enjoying their little girl.”

Zayn announced Khai’s birth via Instagram in September 2020. “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he captioned a snapshot of the tiny tot’s hand gripping his finger. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

The former boy-bander is known for being private, so fans were surprised when he opened up about his child’s birth. “What Zayn released on social media was more than anyone expected, but he couldn’t help it,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “He’s got his two girls and that’s all he needs. He’s overwhelmed with emotion.”