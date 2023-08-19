Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Now that it’s time to impress your boss, don’t hesitate to show off your brainy side as well as your charming smile – the combination is a sure winner. Let your talents shine.

LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Just when you think no one appreciates all of your hard work and sacrifices, a loved one surprises you with a sentimental token of thanks.

LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

When it comes to finding love, now is a great time to take a look at the least likely person. Re-evaluate this relationship and your perception of it. Things may heat up fast.

LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Balancing your demanding career with your personal life is a challenge, but everything will go smoothly if you make yourself the main priority before your special someone or anyone else.

LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve made yourself indispensable at work the past few weeks. While the job security is great, you have to figure out how to wrangle time off. Go on an adventure by yourself.

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your persistence and constant flirting have landed you the love of a lifetime, and now comes the fun part – passion and romance! Just remember, your friends need some attention, too.

LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A major life change is in the cards. Be prepared for anything, even if it means leaving a relationship, moving to a new city or taking on new responsibilities at the office.

LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’re feeling empowered now that you have embarked on this new chapter in your life. It may be rocky, but you are on the path to happiness and fulfillment.

LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Keep your options open, as it’s possible that a former friend will return to your life. Things may have ended on the wrong foot last time, but things can be different the second time around.

LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Game-changing opportunities are headed your way, but it will be up to you to take the reins. Open the door to possibilities you only dreamed about and take in everything.

LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Don’t be shy about speaking your mind when it comes to unfairness on the job. This may be the only chance you have of standing up for what’s right and your future. Watch out for a big signal from you-know.

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Leo: July 23 – August 22

There’s a potential for a cash windfall in your future, but be careful not to blow your budget before that extra money lands in your bank account.

LUCKY NUMBER: 12