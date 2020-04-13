Showing love. Younes Bendjima gave a shout-out to Khloé Kardashian while stuck outside the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak. The boxer-turned-model complimented Kourtney Kardashian’s sister in the caption of a photo he posted on Monday, April 13, showing her wearing stylish frames from the sunglasses brand Port Tanger.

“They look really good on [you],” the 26-year-old wrote. “KoKo wearing the Saudade.”

Younes hasn’t posted a photo on his Instagram page since March, but he has shared updates with fans via his Stories. The star recently uploaded a video documenting his morning run. “At this moment, I got no more legs, no more breath either. But this is when I start counting. Don’t sleep on yourself,” he captioned the clip.

Rumors have been swirling about Younes and Kourtney’s relationship status over the past few months, although neither of them have confirmed if they are indeed back on. The duo was spotted together at the annual Kar-Jenner Christmas Eve party back in December 2019, fueling speculation they had worked out their differences.

“Kourtney doesn’t want to admit it or make some big announcement, but she’s essentially back with Younes,” an insider told E! News one day after the star-studded shindig. “It took a lot of time and persistence, but he wouldn’t give up. Now they are back to spending a lot of time together and he’s around a lot.”

It’s now been a few months since we last saw them together or interacting on social media, however it appears he is still on good terms with the reality star’s family. Due to the current health crisis, it looks like he couldn’t even see Kourtney, 40, if he wanted to.

On Easter, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stunner shared photos from her low-key holiday amid the quarantine, as well as portraits from her niece True Thompson’s second birthday party.

Kourtney and Younes previously parted ways in August 2018, but it looks like there could be hope for a reconciliation. “Younes has been pursuing Kourtney for months and would love to get back with her,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in September 2019.

Time will tell!

