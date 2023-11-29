Less than two years after “the Slap,” Will Smith is once again making headlines. This time, the actor, 55, is facing claims that he had sex with his former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Bel-Air costar Duane Martin, 58.

“Will and Jada [Pinkett Smith] have both vehemently denied it publicly and are going to take legal action,” a source close to the couple tells In Touch. Brother Bilal made the bombshell accusation during a recent interview with Unwine With Tasha K, claiming that years ago he walked in on Will and Duane having sex.

While Will released a brief denial — “This story is completely fabricated, and the claim is unequivocally false,” he stated — Jada, 52, fired back at Bilal, accusing him of trying to shake down the couple for money. She also insisted she and Will had a nice laugh over the claim, noting that Will is “always gonna find the funny. You have to, because it’s absolutely ridiculous, you know what I’m saying? You just gotta laugh about it. It’s unfortunate.”

At press time, the couple had not yet filed a lawsuit against Bilal, “but it’s only a matter of time before they do,” says the source. “For years, they’ve had to deal with rumors about their marriage and Will being gay, and they’re tired of it.”