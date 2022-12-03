Why is Nick Cannon in the hospital following his performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden? Fans are concerned about the television host after he revealed via social media that he was suddenly hospitalized. Keep reading to get an update on Nick’s health.

Why Is Nick Cannon in the Hospital?

On Friday, December 2, the Wild ’n Out alum posted photos via his Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed.

“OK, so I guess I’m not Superman,” Nick wrote. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again. But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else.”

Courtesy of Nick Cannon/Instagram

Despite the serious news, the Nick Cannon Show host reassured his fans that he would recover, revealing that he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

“Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest, and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever,” he added. “It’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle. Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison Square Garden in front of thousands of fans [sic]. Now, I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior.”

Does Nick Cannon Have a Chronic Illness?

In January 2012, the comedian was diagnosed with lupus kidney disease, according to the Lupus Foundation of America. At the time, Nick experienced fatigue and knee swelling while enjoying a trip to Aspen with his then-wife Mariah Carey and their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

“It was explained to me that it was an autoimmune disease, and, if I managed it properly and took the proper medicine, that it wasn’t life-threatening,” Cannon said, per the foundation’s website. “I had to be extremely careful, get on the proper diet, get the proper rest, and take care of my body, and I’d be able to fight it.”

The autoimmune disease causes the body’s immune system to attack its own tissues and organs, according to Mayo Clinic. The inflammation spurred by lupus can impact different parts of the body, including the brain, hearts, lungs, kidney and blood cells.

What Has Nick Said About His Health?

In January 2022, the former America’s Got Talent host reflected on his health journey during an episode of his talk show on the 10-year anniversary of his diagnosis.

“Ten years ago, I experienced a sudden and mysterious illness that almost took my life,” Nick told his audience before playing a montage video, which rehashed his diagnosis. “At the time, I had no idea it was lupus. And, you know me, I always have to have a camera on. So, I would literally open up my phone, grab my camera and I would talk to the camera, and I documented the entire health journey.”

In the clip, Nick was seen in a hospital room alone and said, “It’s the last place you wanna be, man. Doctors telling you you could die [sic].”