Nikki’s love! Nikki Blonsky went public with her partner, Hailey Jo Jensen, with a sweet Instagram post in June 2022. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the Hairspray star’s partner.

Who Is Hailey Jo Jensen?

According to Hailey’s Instagram account, they are non-binary and use they/them pronouns.

They work as a jewelry designer and sell their products on the TheOpalEmporium. The company is based out of Ogden, Utah, according to the company’s Etsy page.

When Did Nikki Blonsky and Hailey Jo Jensen Start Dating?

Neither Nikki nor Hailey have confirmed when their relationship began, though the Geography Club actress went public with their romance by sharing a Pride Month post via Instagram on June 26.

“I just wanted to take a moment and properly introduce you to @theyleyjo the person who makes my heart sing and the one who makes me the happiest gal on the planet!” Nikki wrote alongside a sweet selfie of the couple. “I love everything about Hailey but one of my absolute favorite parts about being Hailey’s girlfriend is I get to be around their stunningly creative mind everyday!”

She then shared several photos of Hailey’s jewelry. “If you scroll through all the photos in this post you will see Hailey’s handmade PRIDE collection! We’ve been wearing them to pride events I’ve been making appearances at and I am obsessed with it!” the New York native wrote. “Not just because these beautiful pieces are made by my girlfriend but because they are made with such love and care. I watch their passion for the pieces they create and it truly inspires me.”

Nikki then directed her Instagram followers to “see the whole collection and other pieces you can go to Hailey’s Instagram @haileyshandmadeemporium and it will take you directly to their Etsy shop!”

Courtesy of Nikki Blonsky/Instagram

“I love you babe and am so proud of you! Sending you all love this Pride season!” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Hailey also showed support for Nikki while acknowledging the 15th anniversary of Hairspray on July 20. “This movie has meant so much to me since I saw it in ‘07. It was the first time I saw anyone in any form of drag. I would watch the parts with Edna and Wilbur and get emotional because I knew Edna was a man playing a woman, and I didn’t understand why I felt SEEN,” they wrote via Instagram. “I wanted to be able to push the gender norms and still be able to have love and acceptance, like Edna. Also, I had a massive gay crush on Tracy Turnblad. (Okay but I still do honestly.) 🙈😂 Little did I know I would be here, 15 years later, able to celebrate this day with Nikki.”

“Nikki created a role that means so much to people, and so much to me. Everyday I am amazed at her artistry. It is multifaceted. Her talent is something that inspires me everyday. And I think that is a big reason why I will always celebrate this incredible film,” they continued. “Celebrating this film is celebrating the artists in it. And what would hairspray be without Tracy? What would Tracy be without Nikki? Nikki has given us a Tracy that we all hold close to our hearts. Thank you for giving us your Tracy, Nikki.”

Who Else Has Nikki Blonsky Dated?

Before Nikki started dating Hailey, the Huge actress has remained relatively quiet about her love life.

After she came out as a lesbian in June 2020, Nikki revealed she had broken up with an unnamed girlfriend in January 2020. Prior to that romance, the Waiting For Forever actress told The Hollywood Reporter she was previously in a relationship with a partner named Dani.

Additionally, Nikki dated actor Anthony Carr when they filmed Hairspray and she credited her ex for helping her come out. “He has been so incredibly valuable in my coming out. He’s been there for me every step of the way,” she told THR in June 2020. “I was kind of most nervous telling him because I love and respect him so much. He couldn’t have been kinder, and he calls me every day to check on me. I’m just so incredibly grateful.”