Following Jesse Metcalfe‘s split from longtime fianceé Cara Santana, the actor was seemingly spotted with Australian actress and model Jade Albany. Although the former couple decided to split up after 14 years together, Jesse, 41, looked rather cozy with the 23-year-old.

On Tuesday, January 21, Jesse was seen snuggling up to the blonde beauty. The two enjoyed drinks at The Attic bar in Sherman Oaks, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail. He held Jade in his arms, hours after being spotted with another woman, Hungarian model Livia Pillmann.

What Is Jade Albany’s Job?

Jade is most well-known for being the second-runner up in Big Brother Australia back in 2013. She also starred in the Amazon original American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story. She has a recurring role in National Geographic’s The Right Stuff and Paramount Network’s 68 Whiskey. She has quite a resume!

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Is Jade Albany Dating Jesse Metcalfe?

Us Weekly confirmed Jesse and Cara’s breakup the day after he was spotted with Jade, on Wednesday, January 22, but the couple reportedly split more than two weeks earlier, on January 4.Although the couple got engaged three years ago, it looks like their white wedding is off. “They’ve split and are not together … He did not cheat on her,” a source explained to the outlet.

The former couple were “not living together,” the insider noted. The Desperate Housewives star seemed to have “moved out” on January 5, one day after they attended The Art of Elysium’s 13th annual celebration as a couple, another source added. As of now, it’s unclear whether Jesse is pursuing a relationship with Jade.

Their split is definitely surprising, consider Cara shared her wedding plans with Life & Style exclusively back in October, although she “Already felt married.” She continued to explain, adding, “It’s like I don’t feel the pressure which is why I think we are so laissez-faire about it. We own two properties together, so I think it just releases the pressure. But I am definitely traditional, and I want to have that moment when my dad walks me down the aisle, and we can really celebrate the relationship in front of the people we love.”

She also shared some of her wedding details from her dress to her venue. “I am going to wear my mom’s dress, and then customize it so that it’s a little more modern,” she said. As for the location, she wanted something “warm” and “where it feels like one big party for three days.” Hopefully, their breakup is for the best.

Does She Have Kids?

Although Jade doesn’t have any kids yet, she loves her fur babies. She often posts pictures with a bevy of pooches. She seems to be quite the animal lover as she also shared a few photos with other wildlife like turtles and elephants. We can definitely see how her love for animals could make Jesse like her. He also has two small dogs of his own!

She Loves Working Out

With a bod like that, you have to put in some work! The beauty often posts her workout and they look super intense. From Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to dead lifting, she does it all. And she doesn’t miss an opportunity to show off those killer abs she works so hard for! Jesse definitely works hard on his physique, so fitness is just another thing they have in common.