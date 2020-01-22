So sad! Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana broke up after 14 years together, Us Weekly confirmed on January 22. The longtime couple got engaged three years ago, but it looks like they won’t be making it down the aisle after all. “They’ve split and are not together … He did not cheat on her,” a source explained about the uncoupling.

It seems as though the breakup was a long time coming because the two are reportedly “not even living together” as of late. The John Tucker Must Die star apparently “moved out” on January 5, just one day after the exes attended The Art of Elysium’s 13th annual celebration event together.

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

The 35-year-old Salem star’s social media was quiet the day the news broke about the longtime loves going their separate ways. As for Jesse, the 41-year-old shared videos of an intense boxing and weightlifting workout on his Instagram Story. Hmm … working on that breakup body?

The pair appeared to be on good terms a few months ago when Life & Style spoke with Cara about wedding planning and she noted that they were “back on track.”

“We were just waiting for his show schedule,” the actress dished while celebrating the launch of her new Kohl’s capsule collection, Cara Santana x Apt. 9, on October 7. “He is on a television show now, and we were just waiting to finalize when the show schedule was before we could see what time were both available. So, now we have done that, and we are having our conversations, and we are getting back on track!”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Surprisingly, Cara confessed that she already “[felt] married” at the time, which is why they weren’t in any rush to get officially hitched. “It’s like I don’t feel the pressure which is why I think we are so laissez-faire about it,” she acknowledged. “We own two properties together, so I think it just releases the pressure. But I am definitely traditional, and I want to have that moment when my dad walks me down the aisle, and we can really celebrate the relationship in front of the people we love.”

Time will tell what unfolds between the exes.