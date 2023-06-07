Prince Harry‘s first love was longtime girlfriend Chelsy Davy, whom he dated from 2004 through 2010. Keep reading for details about her net worth, family life and what she is doing today.

Where Is Chelsy Davy From?

She was born in Bulawayo in southwest Zimbabwe, Africa, to prominent businessman Charles Davy and Beverley Davy, a former Miss Rhodesia.

What Does Chelsy Davy Do for a Living?

The blonde beauty studied law at the University of Leeds in England, graduating in 2009. In September 2011, Chelsy joined the London law firm Allen and Overy as a trainee solicitor.

Chelsy decided to make a major career change in 2014, leaving her legal career behind. She studied at the Gemological Institute of America and went on to launch her jewelry brand, AYA, in July 2016.

According to the company’s website, “AYA was born out of a love for Africa. Chelsy has always had a great affinity for the continent of her birth. Having travelled extensively through Africa, immersing herself in the different cultures of many countries like Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania, she has been deeply inspired by its beauty; both in the land, and in its people.”

The designs feature “rare and precious gemstones and exquisite African craftsmanship so that each piece of AYA jewelry embodies the unique charm of Africa.”

Chelsy expanded AYA to include luxury African travel adventures in 2021. She then branched out into fashion, decor and art with her company AYA Africa.

Shutterstock

What Is Chelsy Davy’s Net Worth

According to multiple websites, she has a fortune near $40 million.

Who Is Chelsy Davy’s Husband?

The entrepreneur quietly married hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott in May 2022. Five months before their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, son Leo.

How Long Did Prince Harry Date Chelsy Davy?

The pair met in 2004 while she was studying to get her economics degree at the University of Cape Town and Harry was spending time in South Africa during his gap year.

Harry was impressed by how Chelsy had no interest in his title or royal connections. “Unlike so many girls I met, she wasn’t visibly fitting herself for a crown the moment she shook my hand. She seemed immune to that common affliction sometimes called throne syndrome,” he wrote in his January 2023 memoir Spare.

“I’d always wanted to know what it might be like to meet a woman and not have her eyes widen at the mention of my title but instead to widen them myself, using my mind, my heart. With Chelsy, that seemed a real possibility. Not only was she uninterested in my title, she seemed bored by it. ‘Oh, you’re a prince? Yawn,’” he continued.

The couple attended concerts and other public events together before Chelsy made her debut at a royal function in 2008, joining Harry as his plus one for cousin Peter Phillips’ wedding to Autumn Kelly.

Harry and Chelsy split in 2010 after she concluded she didn’t want to live her life as a royal wife and hated being in the public eye. “I completely understood her desire for freedom. If I had a choice, I wouldn’t want this life either. I would miss her very much, but I understood she put her freedom first,” he wrote in Spare. “If I had the choice, I’d want to live like that as well.”

The pair remained close though, as Chelsy was Harry’s date for brother Prince William‘s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011. She attended Harry’s wedding as a guest when he married actress Meghan Markle in 2018.