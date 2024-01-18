Reba McEntire famously sings about a “single mom who works two jobs,” but what does her work look like in real life? As a country music icon and an established actress to boot, the line somewhat rings true for her. Reba has amassed a staggering net worth throughout her career, which has spanned nearly five decades.

What Is Reba McEntire’s Net Worth?

Reba has a net worth of $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Reba McEntire Is an Award-Winning Singer

Reba has become known as one of the Queens of Country, and for good reason. She’s had more than 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including 25 No. 1 hits since her debut in 1975. However, it took nearly 10 years for her to have success in the industry. Her big break came with her first pop singles, including “How Blue,” “Somebody Should Leave,” “New Fool at an Old Game,” “I Know How He Feels,” “The Heart Won’t Lie,” “Does He Love You,” “Till You Love Me” and “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.”

To date, Reba has released more than 30 albums. She’s also won major music awards, including three Grammys, 17 Academy of Country Music Awards, eight Country Music Association Awards and dozens of others, totaling 85 awards under her belt.

Reba McEntire Also Has a Successful Acting Career

Reba started her acting career in 1990 with her first film role as Heather Gummer in Tremors opposite Kevin Bacon. She then starred in 1991’s The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw — where she met Rex Linn, who would become her boyfriend in 2020 — and The Man From Left Field in 1993. She’s also known for The Little Rascals and One Night at McCool’s.

In 2001, Reba starred in her self-titled sitcom on The WB, which ran until 2007. The show earned her a People’s Choice Award win in 2002 and a Golden Globe nomination in 2004. She also became a Broadway actress, making her debut as Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun in 2001.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

Reba replaced Blake Shelton as a coach on NBC’s The Voice in 2023. While her salary on the singing competition was not made public, she was estimated to have made around $13 million, according to multiple reports. Reba is set to return for her second season in February 2024.

In January 2024, Reba was announced as one of the Super Bowl LVIII pregame performers, along with Post Malone and Andra Day. Her performance will take place on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Usher is scheduled to perform the halftime show.