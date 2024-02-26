In an Instagram post on February 15, 2024, Amy Schumer responded to fans who thought her face looked “puffier” recently, hinting that she was dealing with “some medical and hormonal things.” One week later, the comedian revealed that she had been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome. But what exactly is Amy’s illness?

Amy Schumer Revealed She Has Cushing Syndrome

After fans commented on her facial puffiness and questioned if she was pregnant, Amy spoke to News Not Noise to clear things up. She told the publication that she had “exogenous Cushing syndrome, brought on by getting steroid injections in high doses.”

“There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands,” Amy said. “While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up. So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable. It has been a crazy couple weeks for me and my family.”

Amy added that fans’ reactions to her appearance is what led to her diagnosis.

“That’s how I realized something was wrong,” she continued.

What Is Cushing Syndrome? Symptoms and Treatments

Cushing syndrome occurs when “the body has too much of the hormone cortisol for a long time,” according to Mayo Clinic. “This can result from the body making too much cortisol, or from taking medicines called glucocorticoids, which affect the body the same way as cortisol.”

While the symptoms of Cushing syndrome can vary based on the cortisol level, the most common ones include weight gain in the trunk and face, a lump between the shoulders, pink stretch marks on the stomach, hips, thighs, breasts and underarms, skin that bruises easily, acne and slow wound healing. Women with Cushing syndrome might also have dark hair on the face and body and irregular periods, while men might experience reduced fertility and a lower sex drive.

Other possible symptoms include extreme tiredness, muscle weakness, depression and anxiety, high blood pressure, headaches, bone loss and trouble concentrating.

Treatment for Cushing syndrome can include lowering a medication dose if that’s what caused the illness or surgery if it was caused by a tumor. Other medications may also be used to control cortisol levels.

Amy Schumer Previously Opened Up About Her Endometriosis

Amy has battled endometriosis for years. In 2021, she had her appendix and uterus removed in order to alleviate the illness’ symptoms after she and husband Chris Fischer welcomed their son, Gene, in 2019.

“All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body,” she shared on Instagram amid her recovery from the surgery. “I am already a changed person.”