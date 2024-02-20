Bridgit Mendler is ~on top of the world~ after becoming the CEO of a satellite data startup called Northwood Space. This is just the latest role on the former Disney Channel star’s impressive resume, whose experiences have ranged from singing and acting to science and law. Her net worth is equally as impressive and culminates all the work she’s done since her days on Good Luck Charlie.

What Is Bridgit Mendler’s Net Worth?

Bridgit has a net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Bridgit Mendler Make Money?

Bridgit began acting in the early 2000s, with roles in the films Alice Upside Down and The Clique. She signed with Disney in 2009 and landed a recurring spot as Juliet van Heusen on Wizards of Waverly Place. Bridgit went on to star in Good Luck Charlie from 2010 to 2014. While acting for Disney, she launched a music career, with hits including “Ready or Not” and “Hurricane,” as well as songs from her 2011 film Lemonade Mouth. Her last acting project was Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever in 2019.

In addition to acting and singing, Bridgit signed a deal with Target to release a clothing line inspired by her character on Good Luck Charlie in 2012. She also worked with Clean & Clear to endorse their dermatology products.

Bridgit announced via X (formerly Twitter) in February 2024 that she had become the CEO of Northwood Space, a startup hoping to create a “data highway between earth and space.”

“Expect the unexpected! … We are designing shared ground infrastructure from first principles to expand access to space,” she continued. “We have a lot of work ahead of us but that’s the fun part.”

Where Did Bridgit Mendler Go to College?

Bridgit enrolled at the University of Southern California in the early 2010s. She told USA Today at the time, “My plan right now is just to do one class at a time and see how that goes. I’m just going to study something that will be interesting and doable from the road and just take care of my general education courses for now. I want to know something outside of what I do.” The actress ultimately chose to study anthropology and graduated with a degree in the field in 2016.

Her post-secondary education didn’t stop there. The Lemonade Mouth star began a graduate program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2018, revealing on Twitter at the time that she wanted to improve social media. “As an entertainer, for years I struggled with social media because I felt like there was a more loving and human way to connect with fans,” she wrote.

Bridgit completed her graduate program in 2020 and started working on her Ph.D. in philosophy with MIT’s Center for Constructive Communications and Social Machines. As if that didn’t keep her busy enough, she also enrolled at Harvard Law School to earn her Ph.D. in law in 2021. What’s next?!