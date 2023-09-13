Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion sparked feud rumors when they were seemingly caught having an argument backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12. So, what actually went down and ​were the singers fighting?

Why Do Fans Think Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion Are Feuding?

The feud rumors began when a video went viral of Megan and Justin seemingly having a tense interaction backstage. In the video shared by BuzzingPop, Megan was seen getting her hair fixed as Justin and the rest of ‘NSYNC walked by.

After Justin turned to say something to Megan, the “Savage” singer started talking with large hand movements. She appeared to be yelling at him as she pointed her finger at the “SexyBack” singer. Meanwhile, Justin seemed to want out of the conversation and kept moving.

Shortly after the clip went viral, fans rushed to social media to wonder what the interaction was about. “Did Justin Timberlake say something to piss off Megan Thee Stallion? We still haven’t forgiven you for what you did to Janet Jackson … Do we have a problem?” one person wrote. Another added, “Megan Thee Stallion seem not very happy with what Justin Timberlake said to her.”

What Actually Happened Between Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion?

While several fans were convinced that Megan and Justin were fighting, it appears that they were actually having a friendly interaction.

A source told Us Weekly that the father of two was actually introducing himself to Megan. “Meg loves Justin. She was saying ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before,’” the insider explained. “It was their first time meeting and she was excited.”

Have Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion Addressed the Claims?

Megan and Justin shut down feud rumors when they reunited later in the night to film a TikTok video together.

“I just talk with my hands lol See ya next time,” Megan captioned a video that showed her pointing at the camera and leaning toward Justin. They then laughed and talked directly to the camera, though music played over what they were saying.

Many of Megan’s fans took to the comments section to express how happy they were that there’s no drama. “I’m grinning from ear to ear because of this!” one person wrote. Another chimed in, “I can’t wipe the smile off my face!”

Others noted that fans overreacted when they jumped to conclusions about the original video. “She said in all caps CHILL OUT,” an additional fan said.